FSNS Certification & Audit Receives USDA AMS Approval as an Official Service Provider of the Process Verified Program

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FSNS Certification & Audit (FSNS C&A), a Certified Group Company, has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) as an Official Service Provider of the USDA Process Verified Program (PVP).

The Process Verified Program allows livestock producers to distinguish their products in the market through different production and quality claims. To qualify, producers must raise their livestock in accordance with defined requirements, depending on the claim they are seeking, and pass a third-party audit from an AMS Official Service Provider. This assures customers that they are purchasing a product that has been produced according to rigorous standards, providing transparency and traceability 'from pasture to plate.'

As an Official Service Provider, FSNS C&A is qualified to create customer specific PVP program audits for approval by the USDA AMS, in addition to providing certification services for process and claim verification needs.

"We are excited to add USDA Process Verified Program audits to our range of services," said Valerie Smith, DVM, FSNS C&A Director of Livestock Audit Services. "The team is dedicated to helping beef producers, as well as producers from all sectors of animal agriculture, raise high-quality livestock. Through verification, this program helps achieve that goal, and we look forward to working with producers across the industry to help them verify their value-added practices to meet changing consumer expectations."

