Corza Medical Announces Key Executive Appointments

Company Promotes Established Leader to CEO and Appoints New CFO; Founder and Executive Chairman Gregory T. Lucier to Continue in Leadership Role

WESTWOOD, Mass, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corza Medical ("Corza" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed Tom Testa to the role of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. A current member of the Corza leadership team, Mr. Testa has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since GTCR's investment in 2021. Retiring Corza CEO Dan Croteau will directly support Mr. Testa during this leadership transition and continue to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company going forward, alongside Executive Chairman and founder Gregory Lucier, among others. In addition, Corza has appointed Henry Burmeister to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Both executive appointments are effective in January 2023. Corza's founder and Executive Chairman Gregory T. Lucier will continue to guide the Company's long-term strategy.

(PRNewsfoto/GTCR) (PRNewswire)

"I have had the pleasure of working hand-in-hand with both Tom and Dan over the past several years to build and grow the Corza business, and we are incredibly fortunate to have such a deep and seasoned group of management leaders," said Mr. Lucier. "Tom comes into this role with a tremendous amount of leadership experience and deep knowledge of our strategy, making him an excellent choice for CEO. He has a clear vision for our product portfolio and how to bring the most out of our operations and our team. I know that Dan will serve as a great partner to Tom as we undergo this transition, and I would like to personally thank him for his work in helping establish Corza as a leader in our industry."

Mr. Testa brings more than 30 years of executive leadership experience in senior operating and finance roles in both private equity-backed and public companies, including more than a decade of experience in the medical device sector. As CFO of Corza, Mr. Testa helped execute the successful carve-out and integration of TachoSil and lead the build-out of Corza's global infrastructure. Prior to Corza, he served as Vice President, General Manager of Nordson Corporation's standalone Nordson Medical business, a leading global integrated solutions provider for the medical device industry with 15 facilities globally. He joined Nordson Corporation following its acquisition of the Advanced Technologies business from Vention Medical, where Mr. Testa served as President. Mr. Testa had previously served as CFO of Vention Medical.

"I am honored by the opportunity to help lead Corza in its next phase of growth," said Mr. Testa. "The Company is incredibly well-positioned to capitalize on the significant investments and acquisitions we have made over the past two years, which have provided us with a differentiated product offering that is delivering results for our customers. Continuing to partner with Greg, Henry, and Dan, and the entire Corza team is truly exciting, and I know that together we will be laser-focused on value creation and operational excellence."

Mr. Burmeister joins Corza with more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles in the medical device and specialty chemicals sectors. Prior to joining the Company, he served as CFO of Wytech Industries, a private equity-backed precision manufacturer of medical devices. Prior to Wytech Industries, Mr. Burmeister held senior finance roles at Viant Medical and Vention Medical, where he worked closely with Mr. Testa.

"Corza has established itself as a leading brand and supplier in the surgical products ecosystem and I am thrilled to help further its growth by partnering with the team", said Mr. Burmeister.

Corza Medical is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which helped create and build the business alongside Mr. Lucier. In January 2021, GTCR and Mr. Lucier simultaneously acquired and merged Surgical Specialties Corporation and the TachoSil carve-out from Takeda Pharmaceutical. Corza further expanded its surgical platform into the ophthalmic surgery sector with the add-on acquisitions of Katena Products and Barron Precision Instruments.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 2,300 employees supporting clinicians, distributors and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single use ophthalmic instruments, Sharpoint® ophthalmic, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com

Media Contact

Arun Mohan

Vice President, Global Marketing

973.957.3503

arun.mohan@corza.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corza Medical