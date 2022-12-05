UES Expands National Geotechnical Expertise with Acquisition of Dan Brown and Associates

Fast-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Adds Nationally Known Geotechnical and Foundation Engineering Experts to its Growing Talent Pool



ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has acquired Dan Brown and Associates (DBA), a geotechnical and foundation engineering firm headquartered in Knoxville, TN. Founded in 2004 by Dan A. Brown, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, DBA specializes in problem solving relating to deep foundations, earth retention systems, slope stabilization methods and earthquake engineering.

This acquisition expands UES' growing geotechnical expertise as well as its presence nationwide. DBA provides services for a wide range of geotechnical applications and problems, having recently completed construction observation of pile driving and earthwork for TH-84 across Norway Brook in Pine River, MN, assisting with the US231 landslide repair and monitoring in Lacey's Spring, AL, and being chosen to be part of the design-build team delivering the first transportation design-build project in Arkansas: 30 Crossing.

DBA joins Contour Engineering and GEOServices in the Southeast Region of UES, led by David Hesterlee, P.E., President of Southeast Region. DBA's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

"Each one of us at UES is fueled by problem solving for our clients, striving to provide unparalleled value and excellence in our industry," said David Hesterlee, PE. "The addition of Dan Brown and Associates significantly deepens our geotechnical and foundation problem-solving bench strength, especially necessary in this high-growth area where demand for our services is growing and we're continuously partnering on new and larger infrastructure projects."

"We at DBA are thrilled to join forces with UES," shared DBA CEO, Timothy Siegel, P.E., G.E., D.GE. "DBA has always strived to serve our project teams by delivering timely, practical geo-solutions. By combining forces with like-minded UES, DBA is now in an even better position to meet the needs of our clients and their projects."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, and now Dan Brown and Associates, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in East TN, Dan Brown and Associates specializes in geotechnical and foundation engineering, with emphasis on problem solving relating to deep foundations, earth retention systems, slope stabilization methods and earthquake engineering. While specializing in deep foundation systems and slope stability problems, Dan Brown and Associates also provides services for a wide range of geotechnical applications and problems. For more information, visit danbrownandassociates.com.

Universal Engineering Sciences is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

