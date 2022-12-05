A Plan to Save the Planet: New Climate Change Book Summarizes Three Years of Research by The Manhattan 2 Project

A Plan to Save the Planet: New Climate Change Book Summarizes Three Years of Research by The Manhattan 2 Project

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today the completion of three years of research by The Manhattan 2 Project, a non-profit that studies how to resolve climate change at lowest cost, and in a politically feasible way.

The results are consolidated into a new book entitled "A Plan to Save the Planet" by Director Glenn Weinreb. This is more than a book. It is a plan. And not just any plan. A plan to save the planet.

Weinreb has published over 30 articles on climate change solutions and is known as an expert in this field (Reference: muckrack.com/glenn-weinreb/articles).

The world's economic strategy for resolving climate change is to encourage individuals, companies, cities, and regions to reduce CO 2 emissions. At first glance, this might seem reasonable. However, it is fundamentally flawed since these entities rarely have the physical ability to decarbonize at the lowest cost. Instead, we should task power companies with decarbonizing electricity at massive scales and at the lowest cost.

The USA's political strategy for resolving climate change is to work with a political coalition of environmentalists, labor unions, and the automobile industry. At first glance, this might seem reasonable too. However, it is fundamentally flawed since labor and auto must focus on their own financial interests, not getting to zero at the lowest cost. Instead, we should rely on a political coalition that benefits from lowest-cost decarbonization. This would be states that import carbon-based fuels.

The easiest path forward would be a federal law that does two things: (a) require electricity to be decarbonized at massive scales and at the lowest cost, and (b) increase R&D to further reduce decarbonization costs.

Anyone can read the first four chapters for free:

This book is open source. Therefore, anyone can copy, modify, and rename the original Word file at no charge; and publish their own plan.

You can save the planet too!

Author Biography

Glenn Weinreb is the Director of the Manhattan 2 Project, a non-profit that does research on how to resolve climate change at the lowest cost and in a way that is politically feasible. Also, he is the author of "A Plan to Save the Planet", published in 2022.

In 1982, Glenn Weinreb founded GW Instruments, a company that designs and manufactures products that automate factories and research laboratories. And over forty years, almost every day, he interacted with manufacturing engineers and research scientists at thousands of different organizations.

One morning in 2019 Weinreb awoke with an epiphany. He felt his job was meaningless, and he wanted to do something different. He was tired of chasing money as an entrepreneur, and he instead wanted to help the planet. He thought about how his background was unique and gave him a different perspective on energy, manufacturing and R&D. So he formed The Manhattan 2 Project with some friends. And between 2019 and 2022 he sponsored and managed 25 university R&D students, and published 30 articles on climate change solutions.

For a CBS news segment that discusses some of his work, search "sesL3id7hba" at YouTube.com.

