Equashield to Participate in the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist Midyear Clinical Meeting

Equashield will hold demonstrations of the only closed-back CSTD and Equashield PRO at ASHP Midyear Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equashield, a leading provider of Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) for hazardous drugs and exclusive proprietor of the only closed-back Syringe Unit, today announced its participation at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada. Equashield will hold demonstrations of its proprietary closed-back Syringe Unit and its automated compounding system, the Equashield PRO, at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting Exhibition Hall.

The Equashield CSTD provides unparalleled safety and ease of use for healthcare workers handling hazardous drugs. Equashield's integrated pressure equalization system features a dry membrane-to-membrane mechanism preventing leaks. Additionally, the sealed Syringe Unit minimizes the risk of accidental plunger rod disconnection while containing potentially harmful aerosols and vapors.

The Equashield Pro is an Automated Pharmacy Compounding System designed to safely, efficiently, and accurately prepare hazardous drugs. The first automated compounding system of its kind will utilize Equashield's flagship CSTD to prevent points of exposure to hazardous drugs while compounding throughput of up to 70 doses per hour. In addition, the Equashield Pro provides patient-specific mixing accuracy, artificial intelligence, and Optical Character Recognition for error prevention in dose preparation. Private tours of the Pro, outside of show hours, are available upon request.

Attendees are encouraged to join renowned pharmacist Stephen Eckel PharmD, M.H.A., Associate Professor at UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, for a presentation on Assessing Hazardous Drug Contamination on the Inner Wall of a Syringe, sponsored by Equashield on December 7 at 11:15 AM at booth #138 in the Exhibit Hall.

"Equashield is honored to be participating once again in ASHP's Midyear Clinical Meeting," said Marino Kriheli, Product Manager for Equashield. "We are committed to provide pharmacists and nurses with the greatest level of hazardous drug exposure prevention and welcome the conversations and relationships that motivate our continued efforts in healthcare worker protection."

ASHP's Midyear Clinical Meeting is the largest event for pharmacists and pharmacy professionals in the world, with over 20,000 people in attendance. The goal of the event is to continue improving patient care and medication safety.

Visit Equashield at the ASHP Midyear Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 4-8 at Booth 737. Visitors may also receive a copy of the ASHP-developed safe handling toolkit at the Equashield booth.

About Equashield

Equashield is a leading provider of manual and automated solutions for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes the EQUASHIELD® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELD® Pro, the first ever closed system-enabled Automated Pharmacy Compounding System. Equashield's CSTD is clinically proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure. It covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems and has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors and emissions. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD as faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems. Used by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, EQUASHIELD is CE marked and substantiated by the FDA for preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.

