IFF Awards Institutions for Their Green Finance Efforts

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Finance Forum (IFF) presented the IFF Global Green Finance Award during its global annual meeting on Dec. 3, as the organization continues to promote green finance and recognize institutions that have made significant efforts in sustainable development worldwide.

The annual award is granted to institutions that have contributed greatly to global, regional or national sustainable development through green finance practices, and carried out projects that help achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality, addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation.

This year, the IFF granted the award to 20 world-renowned institutions that have demonstrated exceptional efforts in practising green finance. The recipients include London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), China Construction Bank Corporation, Société Générale S.A., UBS Group AG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, China Asset Management Co. Ltd., Ping An Bank Co. Ltd., China Energy Conservation & Environmental Protection Group, Bank of Beijing Co. Ltd. and Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd., amongst others.

David Schwimmer, chief executive of LSEG, said LSEG is proud to be recognized by the IFF for its efforts to deliver sustainability products and services to clients around the world.

He added that LSEG commends the IFF for its long-standing commitment to discussing sustainable finance.

In a speech during the 2022 IFF Annual Meeting, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that the window to prevent climate catastrophe is closing fast.

"Everyone must play their part and fully align their business models with the 2030 Agenda and climate goals. International financial institutions and development banks must adjust their approach to risk and systematically leverage private finance for developing countries at reasonable costs," said Guterres.

Dame Jenny Shipley, co-chair of the board of judges of the IFF Global Green Finance Awards and former prime minister of New Zealand, said it's exciting to see that people are turning their mind to how to bring multi-disciplinary facets together using finance and also desired environmental and sustainability outcomes, to actually achieve meaningful goals.

Established in 2020, the IFF Global Green Finance Award strives to promote sustainable finance practice in the finance sector so as to combat the climate crisis and achieve sustainable development.

About International Finance Forum (IFF)

The International Finance Forum (IFF) is a non-profit, non-official independent international organization founded in October 2003 by leaders from China, the US, the EU and the other G20 countries, in concert with emerging economies and the leaders of multiple international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the IMF. Also known as the Finance 20 (F20), the IFF is also a high-level permanent dialogue mechanism and multilateral cooperation organization within the world of finance.

