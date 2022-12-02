New Model Homes Continue to Transform Naples Park

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture retailer and interior design powerhouse Clive Daniel Home continues its partnership with O.V. Properties to design a series of model homes in Naples' Naples Park neighborhood. The two companies, in partnership with Fox Premier Builders and JMDG Architecture, announced their plan to build as many as 15 new homes in the area in late 2021 and have been making quick progress toward that goal. O.V. Properties now owns six properties in Naples Park (four of which have already broken ground) and has four more under contract.

Barlovento III Exterior Rendering (PRNewswire)

"Our vision of revitalizing Naples Park is coming to fruition," said Ovadia "Ovi" Levy, Executive Chairman of O.V. Properties. "The models we're building are going to be incredible additions to this unique neighborhood."

The Barlovento III model, located at 577 91st Ave., for instance, will include a 30-foot high widow's balcony, in-home elevator, and overall Old Naples-style feel. Clive Daniel Home interior designers Kialee Lykins and Ron Nowfel have created a design that features organic neutrals accented with extraordinary details and textures, along with oak flooring, mixed metal accents, ceiling features, and architectural details throughout.

The Barlovento I sold in May 2022, and the Barlovento II and Barlovento III are likewise expected to sell before completion in 2023. To learn more or to inquire about reserving future models, please contact O.V. Properties' sales representative, Mari Vesci of the Vesci Team, at mari@vesci.com or 239.269.8889.

ABOUT CLIVE DANIEL HOME

Founded in 2011 by father-son duo Clive and Daniel Lubner, Clive Daniel Home is Southwest Florida's premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services. Since its inception, the brand has won more than 400 awards for design excellence, including Best New Showroom in the USA. With an 85,000 square-foot flagship in Naples, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Boca Raton, and a 65,000 square-foot showroom in development in Sarasota, Clive Daniel Home offers an unparalleled mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs.

Contact: Mari Vesci

O.V. Properties

mari@vesci.com

239.269.8889

