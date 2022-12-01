InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bobber to Increase Visibility (CCT-4702)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to ensure that a bobber is easy to spot in or on the water," said an inventor, from Waverly, Ohio, "so I invented the LIT- A- BOB. My design eliminates the need to attach glow sticks to a conventional bobber."

The invention increases the visibility of a bobber for fishermen. In doing so, it can be used during the evening or nighttime and during periods of fog or haze. As a result, it allows a fisherman to easily determine if a fish has struck his lure and it could make a fishing trip more productive and enjoyable. The invention features a practical and highly visible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4702, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

