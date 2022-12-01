Henry Repeating Arms Donates $50,000 to First Responders Children's Foundation

Supporting the children and families of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading firearms manufacturers, announced a donation of $50,000 to First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF).

FRCF was founded in 2001 in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 for the 800 surviving children who lost a first responder parent on that tragic day. Since then, FRCF has grown to be a national non-profit focusing on four key program areas: scholarships for children of first responders injured or killed in the line of duty; Financial Assistance Grants/Line of Duty Death Bereavement Support; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and First Responder Community Engagement.

"The primary focus of our Guns for Great Causes program has always been about children, which is why we are extremely proud to help support such an esteemed and worthwhile organization," said Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato. "No one does a better job of meeting the real financial needs and taking care of the children and families of our fallen heroes." The donation is part of a $1 million pledge made to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary through a charitable branch called Guns for Great Causes.

"FRCF is deeply grateful to Anthony Imperato and Henry Repeating Arms for their generous commitment to supporting first responders and their children. This donation will help to support our mental health resiliency program, which provides confidential, trauma-informed counseling at no cost to children of first responders," said FRCF President and CEO Jillian Crane. "Henry is an iconic American family-owned business supporting the first responder community since day one. This partnership will make a real difference in the lives of first responder families."

For the past twenty-five years, Henry's Guns for Great Causes has helped a wide variety of beneficiaries, including individual families of sick children going through medical treatments, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, and wildlife and habitat conservation agencies.

For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354 for a free catalog. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

