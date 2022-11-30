SVA Architects Joins Development Partners in Celebrating the Grand Opening of The Ben Clark Training Center at Moreno Valley College

SVA Architects Brings Design Expertise to One of the Largest Public Safety Education Centers in Southern California

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College's School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects' extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

The Ben Clark Training Center

Located 11 miles from the main Moreno Valley College campus, the Ben Clark Training Center is one of the largest public safety education centers in Southern California. The new single-story, 14,135-square-foot building offers administrative offices, classrooms, and training laboratories for Moreno Valley College programs, including: Administration of Justice, EMT, Fire Technology, Homeland Security, and several general education courses that support the Public Safety programs. Programs are offered in partnership with local public safety agencies, including: Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, Riverside County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and Riverside County Probation Department.

Ben Clark

Moreno Valley College's new facility honors the legacy of Ben Clark, a beloved Riverside County resident who served as Sheriff for 23 years before his retirement in 1986. He worked for the department for 36 years, won five (5) elections, and was popular among voters due to his honesty, foresight, and plain-spoken opinions. He was instrumental in establishing a formal, standardized training for all peace officers in California. While working as an undersheriff in the 1950s, he lobbied to make police training consistent across the state, and was successful in convincing state lawmakers to provide state funding for training. Ben Clark passed away in 2005.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "It's been an honor partnering with Moreno Valley College, and designing spaces that will house the education and training for our future public safety officers. It's so rewarding to be a part of a project that helps fulfill this vital role in our communities."

About SVA Architects, Inc.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, Davis, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

