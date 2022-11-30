InventHelp Inventor Develops Grout Compound Dispensing Device (CHK-240)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I thought there could be a better way to apply grout compound," said an inventor, from Enid, Okla., "so I invented the SPEED TUBEZ. My design enables you to apply a precision bead of compound and it eliminates messy wiping procedures."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved device for holding and dispensing grout compound with a caulking gun. In doing so, it increases accuracy and efficiency. It also reduces messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp