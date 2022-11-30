Digi-Key's 14th Annual DigiWish Giveaway and Holiday Gift Guide Goes Live Dec. 1, 2022

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, is delighted to launch its 14th annual DigiWish Giveaway and 2022 Holiday Gift Guide on Dec. 1, 2022. With the holidays just around the corner, Digi-Key is helping 24 lucky winners cross the items off their wish list early, as part of the company's continued mission to excite and support engineers, and enable innovation worldwide.

The 2022 DigiWish Giveaway is open from Dec.1-24, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Participants can enter to win Digi-Key products of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway Dec. 1-24, 2022. To enter, participants must select one in-stock Digi-Key product valued up to $100 USD and comment or post their "wish" on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners. All participants will also be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $500 Digi-Key shopping spree.

For those shopping for the engineers and designers in their lives, or sharing gift ideas with others, Digi-Key has also published a 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. The gift guide features something for everyone, from the child exploring engineering, to the well-versed tinkerer, to the Fortune 500 engineer.

"We are excited to kick-off our 14th annual DigiWish Giveaway this holiday season," said Brooks Vigen, director of global strategic marketing for Digi-Key. "The giveaway is another way Digi-Key supports engineers, designers and makers around the world, and we look forward to seeing how winners will fuel innovation with their prizes."

There is no purchase necessary for the DigiWish Giveaway and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that Digi-Key cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries. Entrants' DigiWish social media posts must be public in order for entries to be collected.

Visit the Digi-Key website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2022 DigiWish Giveaway and to browse the 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612 255 1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics