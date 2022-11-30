Berkeley Lights to Showcase its New Beacon® System Workflow to Access Broad B Cell Diversity to Rapidly Identify High-Value Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies at 2022 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference

Berkeley Lights to Showcase its New Beacon® System Workflow to Access Broad B Cell Diversity to Rapidly Identify High-Value Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies at 2022 Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced its participation at the upcoming Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (AE&T) meeting, being held from December 4 - 8, 2022, in San Diego, California. During the AE&T meeting, the latest antibody science, technologies, and academic and industry partners come together to accelerate next-generation antibodies towards commercial success.

(PRNewsfoto/Berkeley Lights) (PRNewswire)

Berkeley Lights will showcase its Beacon® Optofluidic System and single B-cell antibody discovery workflows at AE&T booth #401. Meeting participants who visit the Berkeley Lights booth can receive a demonstration of the Opto® B Discovery workflows on the Beacon Optofluidic System that enable functional profiling of the B cell repertoire to discover a broad diversity of antibody hits and rapidly down-select lead candidates.

In addition, Berkeley Lights will discuss its recently launched Opto® Memory B Discovery Rabbit workflow, which Berkeley Lights estimates can:

Screen approximately 15,000 to 60,000 single cells per workflow, depending on chip selection and number of chips used per workflow;

Identify hundreds to thousands of antigen-specific hits per workflow; and

Recover high-quality antibody sequences for the majority of discovered hits.

Berkeley Lights presentation

Anupam Singhal, Ph.D., Director of Product Management, Antibody Discovery at Berkeley Lights will present data on the new Opto Memory B Discovery Rabbit workflow.

Topic: Accessing Broad B Cell Diversity to Rapidly Identify High-Value Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies

Date: December 6, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. PT

Abstract: Opto Memory B Discovery Rabbit workflow on the Beacon optofluidic system enables rapid selection of lead candidates by function-forward screening of B cells in under one week. This presentation will introduce Berkeley Lights' newest antibody discovery workflow, the Opto Memory B Discovery workflow, and share how customers are using the workflow to screen rabbit memory B cells to rapidly discover rabbit monoclonal antibodies.

About Berkeley Light

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights' Beacon® and Lightning® systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Berkeley Lights or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Berkeley Lights undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berkeley Lights, Inc.