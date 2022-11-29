SPECIFIED TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES KATE EMERY AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Emery joins Specified Technologies Inc., as Vice President of Marketing, working from the company's headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey. She will lead the Marketing department and will join the company's executive team.

Specified Technologies Inc. is excited to announce Kate Emery as the new Vice President of Marketing.

Prior to joining Specified Technologies, she worked at GAF, a leading manufacturer in the roofing and waterproofing space, holding multiple positions over her 6-year tenure. She most recently held the position of Director of Program Strategy and Growth. Prior to GAF, she worked at Construction Specialties, Inc.

"Kate has a solid and diverse background in marketing, having held various positions steadily increasing in responsibility in marketing, marketing management, product management, and sales support throughout her career in building materials manufacturing. I can speak for the entire Executive Team when I say we are very confident in Kate and her ability to plan, organize, build, and lead great marketing teams. She is on board to help us execute our vision of best-in-class marketing," said James Stahl, VP & General Manager, Engineering & Emerging Businesses.

Emery earned her Bachelor's and Masters' degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University. When she is not working, Kate enjoys running, is the lead singer of a rock cover band, and a mom of three.

About Specified Technologies:

STI leads the industry in developing innovative fire protection systems that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gasses. For over 30 years, our team has worked hand in hand with the construction industry to create simple solutions to complex firestopping problems. Our SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered to deliver powerful performance. Because our system designs are user-driven, they are easier to apply. The result is simply designed, outstanding fire protection systems which often result in lower installed costs. STI products and systems offer innovative firestop solutions for all types of new construction and retrofit applications. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions.

