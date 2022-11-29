SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cansortium Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

- Q3 Revenue up 42% YoY to $22.1 Million -

- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 15% QoQ and More Than 2x YoY to a Record $11.7 Million, with $5.4 Million of Cash from Operations -

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Cansortium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cansortium Inc)
Cansortium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cansortium Inc)(PRNewswire)

"We continued to execute on our profitability objectives during the third quarter, leading to another period of gross margin expansion and a record bottom line with strong cash flow generation," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Had it not been for Hurricane Ian driving store closures in late September, we would have generated our 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, so I am very pleased with our team's consistent effort to deliver on our goals."

"As we exit the year and look to 2023, we expect to continue opening new stores in Florida while driving organic growth in our three Pennsylvania dispensaries. We also have plans to begin building out our footprint in Texas and look forward to growing our presence in the state in 2023."

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2021)

  • Revenue increased 42% to $22.1 million compared to $15.6 million.
  • Florida revenue increased 39% to $18.2 million compared to $13.1 million.
  • Adjusted gross profit[1] increased 71% to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 140% to a record $11.7 million or 53.1% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million or 31.3% of revenue.
  • Cash from operations increased significantly to $5.4 million compared to cash used of $(4.2) million.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $69.4 million of total debt, with approximately 252.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding (based on treasury stock method and share price on September 30, 2022).

________________________

1  Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.


Operational Highlights

  • In Florida, the Company anticipates opening one new store by the end of 2022 and an additional three stores in the first half of 2023. All of these locations are currently under contract and going through construction.
  • During the third quarter, Cansortium temporarily closed twelve of its dispensaries in Florida during Hurricane Ian. All of the Company's stores reopened in October 2022.
  • In Pennsylvania, the Company's newest dispensary in Annville is ramping and achieved a record month of sales in October 2022.

2022 Outlook

The Company has continued to make progress on its targeted initiatives focused on growth and long-term shareholder value creation and is revising its previously issued revenue projection for 2022. Cansortium now expects revenue for 2022 to range between $85-$90 million (previously expected $90-$95 million). The Company also expects to close the year with Adjusted EBITDA exceeding its previously issued guidance of $25-$28 million for 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610
International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340
Conference ID: 10020760
Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com.

CANSORTIUM INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021







(USD '000)

























September 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents




$                  9,099


$                   9,024

Trade receivable




53


26

Inventory, net




10,621


8,981

Biological assets




4,713


3,297

Investment held for sale




200


200

Prepaid expenses and other current assets




1,772


2,007

Total current assets




26,458


23,535















Property and equipment, net




32,738


34,160

Intangible assets, net




94,674


95,822

Right-of-use assets, net




30,018


19,169

Note receivable




-


4,886

Deposit




-


2,727

Goodwill




1,526


1,526

Other assets




769


632

Total assets




$              186,182


$               182,457








Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade payable




9,009


8,518

Accrued liabilities




8,080


5,846

Income taxes payable




10,173


2,120

Derivative liabilities




8,981


3,960

Current portion of notes payable




43


619

Current portion of lease obligations




2,014


2,500

Total current liabilities




38,300


23,563





-



Notes payable




56,013


53,674

Lease obligations




33,233


21,091

Deferred tax liability




20,860


21,563

Other long-term liabilities




750


-

Total liabilities




149,156


119,891








Shareholders' equity







Share capital




180,792


180,657

Share-based compensation reserve




6,329


6,176

Equity conversion feature




6,677


4,933

Warrants




28,939


28,869

Accumulated deficit




(185,378)


(157,649)

Foreign currency translation reserve




(334)


(421)

Total shareholders' equity 




37,026


62,565








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity




$              186,182


$               182,457

CANSORTIUM INC.











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS











FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020


























 For the three months ended
September 30, 


 For the nine months ended
September 30, 










2022


2021


2022


2021












Revenue, net of discounts




$                22,100


$                 15,568


$             64,228


$            47,153

Cost of goods sold




5,419


5,805


20,990


16,956












Gross profit before fair value adjustments




16,681


9,763


43,238


30,197












Fair value adjustments on inventory sold




(9,605)


(5,113)


(25,023)


(14,433)

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets




2,558


6,113


13,224


11,768

Gross profit




9,634


10,763


31,439


27,532












Expenses











General and administrative




2,188


2,084


7,348


8,241

Share-based compensation




53


731


153


4,248

Sales and marketing




4,556


4,033


12,833


11,094

Depreciation and amortization




1,656


1,649


5,014


4,727

Total expenses




8,453


8,497


25,348


28,310












(Loss) income from operations




1,181


2,266


6,091


(778)












Other expense (income)











Finance costs, net




4,422


3,383


11,922


11,233

Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative liability




313


-


5,021


(1,551)

Equity loss on investment in associate




-


-


-


-

Private Placement issuance expense




-


890


-


7,530

Loss on debt settlement




-


(10,794)


1,136


(42)

Loss on disposal of assets




(22)


(20)


(22)


30

Other (income) expense 




(1)


7


(373)


(124)

Total other expense




4,712


(6,534)


17,684


17,076












Loss before income taxes




(3,531)


8,800


(11,593)


(17,854)












Income tax expense




2,026


1,437


7,542


4,868












Net income (loss) from continuing operations




(5,557)


7,363


(19,135)


(22,722)












Net loss (income) from discontinued operations




19


2


8,594


33












Net income (loss)




$                (5,576)


$                   7,361


$            (27,729)

#

$          (22,755)












Other comprehensive gain that may be reclassified 











to profit or loss in subsequent years











Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency




62


(22)


87


(33)












Comprehensive income (loss)




$                (5,514)


$                   7,339


$            (27,642)

#

$          (22,788)












Net income (loss) per share











Basic and diluted - continuing operations




$                  (0.02)


$                     0.03


$                (0.11)


$              (0.10)























Weighted average  number of shares











Basic number of shares




252,276,742


248,405,314


252,230,588


221,637,004

Diluted number of shares




309,136,061


303,101,057


308,192,639


265,312,794

CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(USD '000)







 For the nine months ended September 30, 


2022

2021

Operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations

$                        (27,729)

$                        (22,755)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(13,224)

(11,768)

Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

25,023

14,433

Share-based compensation

153

3,883

Depreciation and amortization

9,534

7,529

Accretion and interest of convertible debentures

-

3,457

Interest and debt issuance costs of term loan

9,359

-

Interest income on notes receivable

(71)

-

Loss on disposal of assets

(22)

30

Loss on debt settlement

1,136

-

Discontinued operations 

8,594

33

Change in fair market value of derivative

5,021

(1,551)

Interest on lease liabilities

2,546

1,911

Deferred tax expense

(703)

(852)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivable

(27)

(153)

Inventory

1,185

(4,969)

Biological assets

(15,495)

(3,859)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(477)

1,632

Right of Use Assets/Liabilities

236

-

Other assets

-

(122)

Trade payable

333

(123)

Accrued liabilities

2,060

(396)

Income taxes payable

8,053

(9,553)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,486

(23,193)




Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment

(5,439)

(15,210)

Purchase of intangible assets

-

(318)

Payment of notes receivable

119

1,477

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

29

Advances for notes receivable 

(94)

(1,802)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,414)

(15,824)




Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants

-

23,730

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs

-

63,086

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants

4,710

-

Payment of lease obligations

(4,226)

(3,342)

Exercise of Options

135

-

Exercise of warrants

-

1,365

Principal repayments of notes payable

-

(35,373)

Repayments of principal and interest of Senior Secure Term loan

(10,703)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(10,084)

49,466

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

87

(33)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

75

10,416

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

9,024

3,392

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                            9,099

$                          13,808

CANSORTIUM INC.




ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION




(USD '000)





Three months ended


September

September



30, 2022

30, 2021

Variance

Net loss

$           (5,576)

$              7,361

$       (12,937)

Finance costs, net

4,422

3,383

1,039

Income taxes

2,026

1,437

589

Depreciation and amortization

3,464

2,844

620

EBITDA

$            4,336

$            15,025

$       (10,689)














Three months ended


September
30, 2022

September
30, 2021

Variance

EBITDA

$            4,336

$            15,025

$       (10,689)

Change in fair value of biological assets

7,047

(1,000)

8,047

Change in fair market value of derivative

313

-

313

Loss on debt settlement

-

(10,794)

10,794

Private placement issuance expense

-

890

(890)

Share-based compensation

53

731

(678)

Discontinued operations

19

2

17

Loss on disposal of assets

(22)

(20)

(2)

Other non-recurring expense/(income)

(1)

52

(53)

Adjusted EBITDA

$          11,745

$              4,886

$          6,859

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cansortium-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301689408.html

SOURCE Cansortium Inc

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.