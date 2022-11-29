Broadridge Teams with SLIB to Deliver French Market Voting Solution for Global Investors

Joint collaboration increases voting efficiency and corporate governance for global investment in French market

LONDON and PARIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extending their joint strategic commitment to modernise and enhance shareholder voting in the French market, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) and SLIB, a leading software editor for electronic voting and securities services based in France, today announced the go-live of their joint end-to-end global voting solution.

"Broadridge remains firmly committed to enabling greater levels of shareholder engagement across markets globally," said Demi Derem, General Manager of Broadridge's International Investor Communication Solutions. "Together with our partners at SLIB, we have delivered an advanced voting and communications solution that makes it easier than ever for all investors, both those in France and in other markets, to seamlessly cast their votes in the companies they own."

The announcement represents a significant addition to the cross-border proxy voting service for France-based investors that hold international shares, launched by Broadridge and SLIB in December 2021.

Firms using the solution will benefit from a highly efficient, streamlined process throughout the vote processing lifecycle - from the capture and distribution of golden copy issuer meeting announcements to vote execution and confirmation of votes cast. This highly automated, digital approach reduces exposure to operational and regulatory risk.

"In order to attract foreign investment, and in response to regulatory pressures and the requirement for robust ESG policies, there is a foundational need to demonstrate strong corporate governance practices through the provision of efficient vote communications," said Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB. "With Broadridge, the leading global proxy voting provider, as our strategic partner, we can now offer intermediaries a comprehensive and efficient ecosystem, that combines support for international investors in French listed companies, and for French investors in foreign companies."

About SLIB

SLIB is the leading software vendor in register management & electronic voting, risk and post-trade markets. SLIB supports the evolution of the securities market in France and abroad, by envisioning and releasing innovative software solutions enabling financial institution to streamline their processes, while mastering the risks associated to their activities. SLIB is also Votaccess Operator, the cornerstone of Electronic Voting for Paris Stockexchange issuers and Account Keepers, delivering General Meetings notifications and collecting Digital Votes. Furthermore, as innovation is of paramount importance and to underpin any new software initiative SLIB relies on The LAB aiming to be SLIB spearhead in cutting edge technologies such as Blockchain and AI.

For more information about SLIB please visit www.slib.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

broadridgeir@broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

Gregg.Rosenberg@broadridge.com

SLIB Logo (PRNewswire)

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.