Bishop Lifting Announces Successful Rebranding Effort for the Company and its Subsidiaries

"Trust the Lift," As New Motto, Alongside Other Branding Changes, for the Most Respected Provider of Lifting Solutions

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Lifting Products announced today its rebranding of the company and its subsidiaries under one name, Bishop Lifting.

This new brand acts as a banner over the company's 30 branches, many of which had been added through acquisition and operated under previously existing names and brand identities. As part of this forward-thinking change, Bishop Lifting, a portfolio company of Altamont Capital Partners, also updated its mission, vision, and values, underscoring the company's focus on providing a full range of lifting solutions at industry-leading levels of quality, service, and safety. Termed as "Trust the Lift," the company's new motto illustrates these updates and its commitment to the safety and success of its customers and team members.

Bishop Lifting will now include Matex, American Wire Rope & Sling, LA Crane, Western Sling, and Delta Rigging & Tools. Meanwhile, its rental branches will become Bishop Lifting Rentals, which includes Delta Rigging & Tools in Angleton, Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Broussard, Louisiana; and Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. Bishop Lifting Rentals also includes Morgan City Rentals in Morgan City, Louisiana; Broussard, Louisiana; and Golden Meadow, Louisiana. The recent acquisitions of All-Lifts, Wood's Logging, Silver-State Wire Rope, and Westech Rigging will maintain their branding.

"Our rebranding shows our commitment to providing world-class lifting products and solutions to customers across the country under a name they recognize and trust," said Harold King, Bishop Lifting CEO. "As we have grown, we have continued to add services that meet our high standards of quality customer care. Now, those industry-leading services will all operate under the Bishop Lifting brand with no impact on our product offerings across our 30 locations and growing footprint."

For more information on the Bishop Lifting rebranding efforts, please visit https://lifting.com/about-bishop-lifting.

About Bishop Lifting

Founded in 1984, Bishop Lifting is one of the largest providers of wire rope, slings, rigging, and related products in the United States. Bishop's dedicated employees have deep expertise, services, and support to solve both routine and complex lifting challenges. It has the above and below the hook inventory customers need, when they need it, and it has a culture of service and support that puts customer satisfaction first. With over 30 branches located strategically across the country, customers have the advantage of accessing Bishop's large breadth of products from any location. The Bishop Lifting family of brands includes Silver-State Wire Rope, Westech Rigging, All-Lifts, and Wood's Logging.

About Altamont Capital Partners

Altamont Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area with more than $4.5 billion of assets under management. Altamont is focused on investing in middle market businesses where it can partner with leading management teams to help its portfolio companies reach their full potential.

