Edge Impulse to Lower Barrier to Machine Learning Application Development Through Software Integration Collaboration with Renesas

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Impulse, the foremost development platform for ML on edge devices, today announced a joint initiative to advance professional machine learning implementation by bringing Renesas' DRP-AI Translator software directly into Edge Impulse Studio.

Edge Impulse Studio now provides Renesas' DRP-AI Translator acceleration features directly in the Studio environment.

Edge Impulse Studio allows developers to quickly and easily create and optimize solutions with real-world data. The company's platform streamlines the entire process of collecting and structuring datasets, designing ML algorithms with ready-made building blocks, validating the models with real-time data, and deploying the fully optimized production-ready result to an edge target.

The DRP-AI is Renesas' low-power, proprietary AI accelerator. The integration of DRP-AI Translator software into Edge Impulse Studio will now allow users to access its features inside the Studio environment, rather than needing to run it externally.

Out-of-the-box hardware support for the integration is currently available for Renesas' new RZ/V2L Evaluation Board Kit, which offers high-precision AI inference capabilities combined with top-class power efficiency. Powered by DRP-AI and dual 1.2GHz Arm® Cortex®-A55, RZ/V2L is ideal for exploring industrial monitoring and visibility solutions.

"A sound technology strategy involves coupling reliable hardware with intelligent software," said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. "I am thrilled to connect with Renesas in making our machine learning software tools even more capable by allowing users to directly access the features that make Renesas' hardware world-class."

"Edge Impulse offers our customers a state-of-the-art cloud environment that works seamlessly with Renesas' RZ/V2L MPUs," said Shigeki Kato, Vice President of Renesas' Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division. "Using the integrated development environment, engineers can easily build full-scale AI Machine Learning solutions for a wide range of applications including industrial monitoring systems, smart buildings, smart cities and other vision-based inspection systems."

The Renesas/Edge Impulse partner site offers details, documentation, and support; it can be accessed here .

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse is the leading machine learning platform, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. The Edge Impulse platform provides powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced ML with streaming data. With over 40,000 developers, and partnerships with the top silicon vendors, Edge Impulse offers a seamless integration experience to validate and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com .

