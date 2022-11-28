AUTO APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM LAUNCHES TO ADDRESS DALLAS-FORT WORTH SHORTAGE OF SERVICE TECHNICIANS

Thirty percent of area service bays unused

DALLAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an estimated 30 percent of Dallas-Fort Worth auto service bays unused for lack of service technicians, and nearly 2,000 area technician job openings posted on area job recruitment sites, an apprenticeship program to address that shortage is expanding to area. Automotive Apprentice Group (AAG) matches auto dealership and truck center operations with area residents pursuing a path to a well-paying career.

Though AAG apprenticeships are for anyone with an interest, they have been especially attractive to men and women 18 to 30 years old for whom college is not an option or a preference.

AAG was created by a former owner of numerous auto dealer operations throughout the nation, and in partnership with an internationally renowned workforce development expert and architect of a highly successful AAG-like apprenticeship in Australia.

The first-of-its-kind apprenticeship in the U.S. is a two-year program where apprentices are compensated at a competitive wage and with no out-of-pocket expenses (thus, no incurred debt). AAG apprentices learn and develop skills through on-the-job training at local dealerships, discovery-based e-learning, and hands-on training and practice. Upon completion of the program, the apprentice earns a national certification from the U.S. Department of Labor. All necessary tools and a computer are provided to each apprentice.

For participating auto dealerships and truck centers the program is completely turnkey – AAG manages apprentice recruitment, conducting of candidate interviews, orientation, soft skills training, payroll and compensation, insurance, mentoring and ongoing career coaching – as well as the education and training for each apprentice.

AAG was initially launched in Louisville, Ky., then expanded to Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Jobs provided to apprentices upon program completion average an initial annual salary about $65,000. While just ramping up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, several area residents have already enrolled in the program.

AAG was founded by David Peterson, who previously owned auto dealerships around the nation for more than 40 years. He has witnessed firsthand the critical need of the next generation of skilled service technicians. Nationally, there are nearly 700,000 job openings for service technicians.

"The technician shortage is an industrywide challenge, yet there has never been a truly national program in place to address the shortage," Peterson said. "I cherish the auto dealership industry, and this is something of a 'calling' for me."

Global Search for Most Successful Model

Peterson said he scoured the globe in search of the most successful training and apprenticeship programs – and the brains behind them – that brought together motivated people eager to start new careers with employers who were eager to retain them. Ultimately, he tapped the expertise of Australian business and employment authority Nick Wyman, author of Job U: How to Find Wealth and Success by Developing the Skills Companies Actually Need.

"The fundamental premise of the Australian apprentice model, and certainly of AAG, is straightforward," said AAG president Joe Atkinson. "It's connecting career-minded people such as recent high school graduates or those currently working unrewarding jobs with career opportunities in need of motivated, skilled people. The key to success is taking a wholistic approach to the challenges of identifying, vetting, teaching, hiring, and retaining good, long-term, committed career technicians."

Area dealers on board with concept

Several area dealers have already partnered with AAG to mentor – and ultimately hire – apprentices.

Atkinson notes that the AAG formula sets a high standard for its apprentices. Only a portion of those who apply and who are interviewed are accepted into the program. "Thus, while the AAG offerings and its related high standards may not be for everyone, for those who are vetted and accepted … and for the dealerships that hire them … it is a win/win with promising long-term dividends," Atkinson said. "And for a young adult who takes on a career as an auto technician, it is a career that can support them for the rest of their life."

Anyone interested in exploring the apprentice program can visit https://aagamerica.com/

Contact: Dan Hartlage

502-741-0969

View original content:

SOURCE Automotive Apprentice Group (AAG)