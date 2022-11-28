Annalise.ai and Nuance Communications (a Microsoft Company) Announce Key Partnership to Improve Patient Outcomes with Workflow-Integrated AI

SYDNEY, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Annalise.ai and Nuance today announced that the global medical imaging AI company has joined the Nuance Precision Imaging Network ™ (PIN), connecting Annalise.ai workflow orchestration and diagnostic support solutions to over 12,000 healthcare facilities worldwide. Annalise.ai is one of the largest medical imaging AI companies in the world, developing robust AI solutions intended to assist with the interpretation of radiological imaging studies. This year, Annalise.ai's chest X-ray products received U.S. FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) clearance for use in triage and notification for a subset of chest X-ray findings.

The collaboration between Annalise.ai and Nuance Communications (a Microsoft company) also harnesses the power of AI from Annalise.ai to enhance the Nuance Clinical Analytics platform. This will complement Natural Language Processing (NLP) within Nuance's Clinical Analytics platform to create an advanced AI analytics engine, allowing radiologists to better evaluate the results from AI, as well as mine their historical reports using the power of AI through mPower. The combination of pixel-level insights and text-based insights helps providers extract deeper meaning from their medical imaging data.

Leveraging the nationwide scale of the Nuance PowerScribe and Nuance PowerShare diagnostic imaging solutions, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network connects radiologists, providers, health plans, self-insured employers, life science companies, and other imaging stakeholders to broaden access to precision diagnostics and therapeutics, increase healthcare efficiency, and lower costs. It enables secure and seamless sharing of AI insights from diagnostic imaging to enhance clinical decision-making, enhance care team collaboration, and facilitate the earlier detection and treatment of diseases for improved patient outcomes.

"We want to transform healthcare for patients around the world every single day and have already impacted more than one million lives globally through our Annalise.ai solutions," said Lakshmi Gudapakkam, Annalise.ai CEO. "We are extremely excited about the enormous potential of this collaboration to empower radiologists and other clinicians through end-to-end workflow support."

"Almost every patient journey includes at least one diagnostic image," said Roland Dias, VP of Nuance PIN. "We're proud to innovate with Annalise.ai and help drive significant benefits to our radiology community by enabling faster clinical decision making as well as supporting enhanced quality in reporting and analytics with their advanced imaging AI models."

For more information about the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/diagnostics-solutions/precision-imaging-network.html.

About Annalise.ai

With accelerating advances in medical imaging technology, radiologists and other healthcare providers are now expected to diagnose patients quickly and accurately. Annalise.ai fuses the highest quality imaging data with the very best in computer science to produce comprehensive AI clinical decision support solutions, empowering clinicians to make accurate, faster decisions. Our patient-first approach is proudly clinician-led and comes from a deep understanding of the challenges faced in medical imaging. Our AI solutions provide clinicians with a second set of eyes, allowing them to detect with confidence and drive better health outcomes for patients.

Annalise.ai is a joint venture between Australian healthcare technology company Harrison.ai and one of the world's largest radiology companies, I–MED Radiology Network, a partnership that extends the capability of imaging analysis AI to deliver comprehensive modality solutions. The company has offices in Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and the U.S.

