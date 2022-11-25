Neurophet, to participate in the Radiological Society of North America RSNA 2022

̵ Introducing 4 products at the booth including the main product Neurophet AQUA

̵ Conducting in-depth discussions jointly team members from R&D and cooperation with several global companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet, an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disease, announced on the 25th that Neurophet would participate in the Radiological Society of North America 2022 (RSNA 2022). At this conference, Neurophet will showcase several AI analysis solutions for brain imaging, including Neurophet SCALE PET, which has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance.

Neurophet plans product-specific demonstrations and product introductions at the booth so that on-site participants can experience Neurophet's solutions. Major products include brain MRI analysis & interpretation software "Neurophet AQUA", brain PET scan analysis (PET tracer deposition) software "Neurophet SCALE PET", brain electric stimulation simulation software "Neurophet tES Lab", and brain region of interest analysis research tool, "Neurophet SegPlus".

At this conference, Neurophet will share research, both independently and jointly done, related to brain image analysis through digital posters and oral sessions. Those exclusive studies released through the online poster presentation are: A Fully Automated and Quantifiable Visual Grading System for WMH Utilizing a Rule-Based Algorithm: The Modified Fazekas Scale Using T2-Fluid Attenuated Inversion Recovery Magnetic Resonance Imaging; NeuroScreener: Quantized Vector Embedded Autoencoder-based Abnormality Classifier from Brain MRI; Interaction Effect Between White Matter Hyperintensity Burden and Cognitive Status on the Grey Matter Volume: A Large Scale Cross-Sectional T1 and T2 Multi-Modal Study Using Automated Segmentation Tool.

The Neurophet's brain image analysis AI technology introduced during this conference is expected to provide quantitative figures for neonatal brain MRI analysis results, enabling more objective determination of newborn developmental disorders. The study will be introduced in the oral presentation for its clinical use and research on MRI analysis of neonatal brains with Neurophet. The abstract of the joint research is Multimodal MRI-Based Neonatal Brain Segmentation Using Deep Neural Network. Previously, in the case of newborns with suspected developmental disabilities, a brain MRI was taken, and radiologists visually determined the presence or absence of brain developmental abnormalities based on medical knowledge and experience.

In addition, Neurophet neurologists will disclose research results on the diagnosis and prognosis of brain diseases using AI-based brain image analysis technology at the AI Theater presentation.

CEO Jake Junkil Been of Neurophet said, "Neurophet will share the latest research results on brain image analysis technology prepared over the past year at RSNA, the world's largest radiology society." He emphasized, "In-depth discussions on joint R&D and cooperation will be held with several global companies so that the research outcomes to be presented at this conference can lead to meaningful business results."

The RSNA, founded in 1915 and celebrating its 108th anniversary this year, is the world's largest radiology society, attracting more than 50,000 experts and officials from academia, medicine, and industry. Chicago, USA hosts the RSNA annually, which starts this year on the 27th (local time) and runs until the 1st of the following month.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain diseases based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Jake Junkil Been, CEO, and Donghyeon Kim, CTO, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain diseases. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.

