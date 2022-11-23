Nordic Nanovector: Invitation to webcast regarding proposed merger with APIM Therapeutics

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") will host a webcast, including a question and answers session on Thursday, November 24 at 4.30 P.M. CET. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement regarding the Company comments on the proposed merger with APIM Therapeutics November 21. A webcast will be held as described below:

Participation details

In order to listen to the presentation, visit the Company's website www.nordicnanovector.com and click on the link to "Webcast", or sign up and access directly via the webcast link below:

We encourage viewers to register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation.

The presentation will be held in English. A Q&A session in both English and Norwegian will be held after the presentation. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session. Any questions may be submitted to ir@nordicnanovector.com in advance.

The presentation material will be made available on www.nordicnanovector.com and a replay of the webcast will also be made available at this website.

Participants from The Company and APIM Therapeutics

Jan H. Egberts

Chairman of the Board

Nordic Nanovector

Malene Brondberg

Interim CEO and CFO

Nordic Nanovector

Kostas Alevizopoulos

CEO

APIM Therapeutics

