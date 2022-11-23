MODULAIRE GROUP ANNOUNCES Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, a leading business services company specialising in modular space, today announced that it will hold its third quarter financial results conference call on Tuesday 29th November at 3:00pm BST.

(PRNewsfoto/Modulaire Group) (PRNewswire)

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q3 FY2022 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature.

Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 23 countries with over 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Algeco Chengdong in China, Ausco in Australia, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Portacom in New Zealand, and Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy.

For further information:

Investor relations: Rosie Jones

investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

07866 946003

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications

modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com

0207 353 4200

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1703380/Modulaire_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modulaire Group