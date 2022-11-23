KAYAK Partners with CLEAR to Help Travelers Get Through the Holidays (and Security lines)

New study from KAYAK reveals 70% of Americans planning to travel by flight this holiday season are stressed out about busy airports, flight delays or long lines

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel day at airports across the country, according to KAYAK's search data, and with that comes the anxiety and stress of having to navigate crowded airports. In fact, a new study from KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, cites busy airports, flight delays and long lines as some of the top stressors for Americans traveling this holiday season.

To help make travel more enjoyable (and less stressful) this holiday season, KAYAK is teaming up with CLEAR to get you through airport security faster. For the first time, KAYAK users can take advantage of a free 3-month CLEAR® Plus membership so you can get through the airport in a breeze. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit https://www.kayak.com/c/holiday/clear/ from now to December 31, 2022 to sign-up.

"Flying over the holidays this year is going to be busy and expensive, so we wanted to make it as easy and affordable as possible for travelers to get to their final destinations," said Matt Clarke, VP of Marketing at KAYAK, North America. "By partnering with CLEAR, we hope to provide travelers with another tool that helps ease the stress that can come with navigating holiday travel plans."

"As people take to the skies this season, we are proud to partner with KAYAK to help make their holiday experience both safe and frictionless," said Catesby Perrin, CLEAR's Executive Vice President of New Verticals. "In addition to breezing through the airport, travelers will get instant access to benefits like designated lanes at sports stadiums and entertainment venues, easier car rental experiences, and more."

Haven't booked your holiday travel yet? KAYAK has the tools you need to make it easier and more affordable to book your holiday travel plans with confidence.

Price Forecast: Use KAYAK's price forecast tool so you know the likelihood of your flight price rising within 30 days, helping you determine whether you should book now or wait.

Price Alerts: Never miss a deal by signing up for KAYAK's customized price alerts so you know when prices change for the flight or hotel you want.

Explore : Debating where to travel this holiday season? Use KAYAK's Explore tool to see all the amazing places you can visit within a given price range. Debating where to travel this holiday season? Use KAYAK's Explore tool to see all the amazing places you can visit within a given price range.

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation packages. We also support business travelers with KAYAK for Business, our free corporate travel solution, and are transforming the in-travel experience with our app and new hotel and accommodation software. For more information, visit www.KAYAK.com

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 13 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information,

and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

YouGov Survey methodology

This survey has been conducted using an online interview administered to members of the YouGov Plc panel of individuals who have agreed to take part in surveys. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1240 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 14th - 17th October 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

PR Contact:

Cara Johnson

Senior PR Specialist

KAYAK

cjohnson@kayak.com

View original content:

SOURCE KAYAK