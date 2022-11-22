Therap Services Continues to Improve its System by offering Comprehensive Reporting Solutions for Human Services Professionals through its Agency Wide Reports

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing EHR software solutions to providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, offers a comprehensive agency wide reporting system for support professionals. This helps demonstrate documentation of services provided, information on staff and their assigned tasks, the last time they logged in into the Therap system and more. Agencies are able to utilize these functions to assess staff's performance and determine the quality of service as well as check if they have reported any incidents that occurred related to the individuals they are caring for. Furthermore, these reports enable transparency between auditing bodies and provider agencies which assist with accreditation and compliance of regulatory standards with Federal and oversight agency reporting mandates.

Therap's Agency Reports are designed to provide administrators with agency wide reports on both user and individual data. The system features multiple standardized reports including Staff Report, Demographic Report, Last Login Information, GER Event Summary Reports, and GER Event Summary: Details Search Result Criteria, which tracks staff information, their last login records, incident reports, and a demographic data of the individuals that the agency is caring for. These reports also track utilization and efficacy of services provided and documentation. Based upon privilege, users are able to generate reports in real-time for immediate review of data.

Therap maintains a universal reports library created with over 15 years of provider feedback and personalized requests, in addition to provider-specific reports based on ad hoc reporting needs. All reports can be exported to PDF and Excel for review and further analysis. Reports can also be uploaded into external auditing tools to compare HR data and other source materials or to use in external documentation.

