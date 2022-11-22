LucidHealth Will Attend RSNA 2022 and Host a Private Networking Event

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidHealth, the leading physician-owned radiology practice network, is attending RSNA's Annual Meeting for 2022 and will once again be hosting a private networking event on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, starting at 6 pm.

Attending RSNA22 enables LucidHealth to continue to connect with radiologists that might benefit from a partnership with a radiology network. At the same time, LucidHealth's private networking event allows residents and fellows to speak with LucidHealth partners and physicians in an engaging and fun setting. This event sold out last year and is on track to sell out again this year.

"We remain dedicated to our local practices and will capitalize on every opportunity to support our practices with hiring the best clinical talent. We strive to continually provide our physicians with the support and flexibility they need to ensure they continue to focus on providing quality care to their patients," said LucidHealth's Chief Human Capital Officer, Jennifer Boulton.

While LucidHealth supports radiologists across seven states who serve patients in a hospital or outpatient imaging setting, they also support teleradiology on a national scale. For more information about LucidHealth or to sign up for the networking event, visit our website , LinkedIn , or event registration page .

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth is a technology-enabled radiology services company providing the highest quality of subspecialized imaging care to hospitals and health systems. With more than 300 radiologists servicing care sites across five states, LucidHealth utilizes proprietary software, RadAssist, to integrate radiology workflow that directs imaging studies to the appropriate subspecialized radiologist. This solution enables real-time access to comparative studies across disparate hospitals and health systems, affords on-the-spot access to full quality images and provides a host of imaging data analytics that increase productivity, decrease turnaround times, and enhance patient care. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidhealth.com .

