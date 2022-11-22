Long Island Native Launches Le Gaudere Jewelry Brand at New York Spring Fashion Week

NORTHPORT, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelry designer and Long Island native Lauren Errick premiered her Spring/Summer creations for Le Gaudere jewelry line at the 2022 NOLCHA Spring Summer 2023 show in New York City. Errick was one of 15 designers selected to participate in the Nolcha Shows event, held during New York Fashion Week. The event showcases new fashion design talent and allows the independent fashion designers to showcase their collections to a global audience of press, retailers, stylists and industry influencers.

According to Entrepreneur Magazine, "NOLCHA Fashion Week events give independent designers a share of the spotlight during a week dominated by Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs and other powerhouse brands." Errick, who premiered Le Gaudere in 2022, chose to debut the collection at the most recent Nolcha Show because of its creative and inspiring support of independent designers.

Her latest collection "creates a world for people to experience and step into, each piece is an entry point into the beaches of Long Island," said Errick. Inspired by the beach and seashells the inaugural collection combines simple elegance with beautiful designs using nature as its inspiration. The beauty and texture of a seashell is captured into timeless sculptural pieces. This collection features sterling silver and 14k gold plated jewelry, from earrings, necklaces to pendants, rings and cufflinks.

One of the current best-sellers is the " Erosion Pendant " made from a weathered seashell. Errick notes "Nature never ceases to inspire me. The erosion pendant is one of my favorites of this collection because it captures the passage of time and the evidence of natures' elements, preserved in metal."

Le Gaudere's jewelry pieces showcase a relaxed, refined, and thoughtful design. Errick, a Parsons School of Design graduate, has been passionate about design since childhood. While studying in Paris and learning clothing design in an atelier setting, she refined her design eye and developed the concept for the Le Gaudere brand. She focuses on the environment and her love of seashells and natural elements found on beaches.

Errick's next collection will focus on the beauty of jingle seashells. "I can't wait to pay homage to the natural translucent beauty found on the shores of our beaches," she said.

