American Veterans Group donates $30,000 to Bunker Labs

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has donated $30,000 to Bunker Labs. Bunker Labs is a national non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and military spouse entrepreneurs successfully start and grow new businesses.

American Veterans Group's gift will be used to support 50 to 80 veterans and military spouses who will be participating in the organization's 2022-23 CEOcircle cohort. CEOcircle, Powered by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, is a 13-month peer accountability group for growth-stage companies. The program is designed to provide participants with a peer network of business leaders that serves as a resource to problem-solve and enable success.

"A key component of our mission at AVG is aligning with our clients on important social impact initiatives," said Ben Biles, co-founder and chief executive officer of American Veterans Group. "We're proud to support Bunker Labs as we broaden the positive impact we both are making on the veteran community. We wholeheartedly support the good work Bunker Labs is doing, contributing to the success of entrepreneurial military veterans and military spouses."

AVG is a rapidly growing social-impact investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business. Including the donation to Bunker Labs, AVG has donated more than $600,000 to 37 veteran non-profit organizations across the U.S.

Bunker Labs provides community, programs, and courses to help military veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses. CEOcircle is a year-long program that builds a brain-trust of peers dedicated to helping veteran business owners scale their companies and grow as CEOs through education, connections, and mentorship.

"We are grateful to become one of the many veteran nonprofits that AVG supports through their unique social impact strategy," said Blake Hogan, CEO, Bunker Labs. "AVG's gift is a direct investment in the leaders of our community, and it will make an economic impact for years to come."

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

About Bunker Labs

Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping members start their own businesses. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing veterans and military spouses have the network, tools, and resources they need to launch and grow their own business.

