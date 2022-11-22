ALLEN MEDIA GROUP ATTRACTS MAJOR FORTUNE 500 SPONSORS AND ADVERTISERS FOR CBS NETWORK TELEVISION SPECIAL 'BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THEGRIO AWARDS'

Sponsors Include: Procter & Gamble, AT&T, Procter & Gamble's My Black Is Beautiful, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo, Amazon and Ford Motor Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce it has secured numerous major sponsors and advertisers for the inaugural CBS Television Network special, BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THEGRIO AWARDS. Co-hosted by THE TALK's Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs, BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THEGRIO AWARDS will be broadcast Saturday, November 26th from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Paramount + Premium subscribers will have access to stream via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate.

Sponsors Include: Procter & Gamble, AT&T, Procter & Gamble's My Black Is Beautiful, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo, Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Additional advertisers include: Abbvie, America's Best, Campbell's, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Diageo, Domino's, Genentech, GSK, Hyundai, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg's, Kraft, Lexus, Lowe's, Macy's, Meta, Novartis, Olive Garden, Pizza Hut, SC Johnson, Stellantis, Toyota, Uber, Unilever, and Wendy's.

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THEGRIO AWARDS celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice, education, and the cultural icons and innovators whose many contributions positively impact America. Taped at The Beverly Hilton, this star-studded, black-tie event special pays tribute to and amplifies the history makers, change agents and artists who define and influence our world.

Honorees include Dave Chappelle (Cultural Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Jennifer Hudson (Trailblazer Icon Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award), Norman Lear (Champion Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award), Tyler Perry (ICON Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award) and Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award). Also, the special features musical performances by Yolanda Adams, Tyrese, Fantasia and Patti LaBelle. Greg Phillinganes serves as musical director, and DJ Kiss acts as both D.J. and announcer for the awards special.

"I created 'theGrio Awards' to celebrate and amplify African-American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "As a child, strong, positive African-American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children."

THEGRIO AWARDS is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Byron Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 70 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.

In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.

