Aisera Ranks Top 20 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aisera, the world's first AI-driven service experience platform for automated employee experiences (EX) and customer experiences (CX), announced today that it ranked 19th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Aisera grew 7,780% over a three year period.

Aisera's co-founder & CEO, Muddu Sudhakar, credits this revenue growth to today's highly inflationary, work-from-anywhere environment and customers who expect to get the help they need quickly and accurately. He said, "Aisera enables all users – across all lines of business and industries – to get the support experiences they've come to expect without human latency, error, or disruption. With our AISX capabilities, enterprises can resolve issues, drive activation, and tap critical intelligence sources in minutes versus days."

"Technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader.

Aisera has created tremendous value for F1000 organizations and has pioneered the shift in the future of work - translating to best-in-class ROI, fast payback, massive cost savings and improved employee productivity in today's highly inflationary economy.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks North America's fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private —. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and headquartered in North America.

About Aisera

Aisera offers the industry's first proactive, personalized, and predictive AI Service Experience platform, incorporating AI Service Desk, AI Customer Service, and Ticket AI with Agent-Assist for B2B and B2C organizations. Propelled by AI and machine learning, the Aisera platform auto-resolves tasks, actions, and workflows for IT, HR, Customer Service, Sales, and Operations. It seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications like ServiceNow, Salesforce, Oracle, Zendesk, Workday, Adobe, Atlassian, and BMC. Aisera is a future of work which drastically reduces costs and unlocks productivity with best-in-class business operations, revenue, and growth. Visit aisera.com to learn more or request a demo here.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media Contact

Dex Polizzi

dex@luminapr.com

(201) 452-7424

View original content:

SOURCE Aisera