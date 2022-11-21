Wolters Kluwer Expert Examines the Threats that Climate Change Pose to Health Facilities and How They Can Prepare for Future Climate Events

In the wake of recent hurricanes' devastating impacts on some parts of the country, Senior Legal Analyst Sheila Lynch-Afryl assesses what climate change may mean for health facilities across the United States

What: Extreme weather events caused by climate change will force health facilities to consider how they can better prepare

Why: The United States experienced another destructive hurricane season this fall: Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida this past September, and Hurricane Nicole made landfall late in the hurricane season in November with similarly devasting effects in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte was among the facilities most impacted, with strong winds tearing off parts of the roof in the intensive care unit and storm surges flooding the emergency room. As unprecedented weather events become the norm, health facilities will find themselves facing new and unexpected challenges, some of which they have yet to experience.

In her new Strategic Perspective entitled "Preparation is key for health facilities as climate change exacerbates hurricanes, other extreme weather," Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Senior Legal Analyst Sheila Lynch-Afryl offers an insightful analysis of the current state of the ever worsening climate change, using recent events in Florida as a stark example. Throughout her piece, Lynch-Afryl delves into solutions health facilities may pursue in the future to mitigate these effects.

Who: Sheila Lynch-Afryl, J.D., M.A.

"Hospitals and other health care providers are at the front lines during disaster situations. With historic weather events like Hurricane Ian becoming the norm due to the worsening climate crisis, health facilities need to double down their preparedness efforts." - Sheila Lynch-Afryl, J.D., M.A., Senior Legal Analyst at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

To read the full Strategic Perspective, visit: Preparation is key for health facilities as climate change exacerbates hurricanes, other extreme weather

