Spencer's Brings Big Gift Energy This Holiday Season With Outrageous Sweaters That Slay

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's is bringing the BIG GIFT ENERGY this holiday season. The brand dropped an exclusive collection of sweaters this week and let's face it, no one pushes the envelope and does outrageous like Spencer's.

Spencer's Big Gift Energy Winner's Sweater (PRNewswire)

Spencer's dropped an exclusive collection of holiday sweaters and let's face it, no one does outrageous like they do.

With over 75 on-trend holiday sweaters, Spencer's will make sure you slay it all season with looks on sale starting from $39.99. The outrageous sweaters include lights, sound and details that only the Spencer's team could think up, and starting Black Friday, November 25, they are all 25% off. Plus, don't miss out on all the additional ornaments, décor and accessories available to totally stuff that stocking.

If that isn't enough big gift energy, in celebration of the retailers 75th Anniversary, Spencer's is hosting the "World's Most Outrageous Sweater" giveaway at each of their 680 stores. One lucky winner can cozy up for the holidays in a 4 x 5 ft. window-sized sweater, big enough to warm up with a few friends this winter. Entries will be accepted online (here) from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, December 11.

The party doesn't stop there however because Spencer's created additional unique merchandise to honor it's iconic 75-year history. This limited-edition anniversary collection includes an exclusive lava lamp, pin set, mug, and throwback logo tee, all of which come with throwback pricing!

Life's a party and we're making it fun, so gather your friends and kick off the most outrageous holiday party ever with Spencer's.

Spencer's Ugly Sweater highlights include, but are not limited to:

Big Gift Energy

Sleigh All Day

Stop Staring at My Package

Let's Get Baked

It's the Most Wonderful Time for a Beer

Ghost Face, He Sees You When You're Sleeping

Pennywise, Come Home for Christmas

Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Have A Killer Kristmas

Season's Creeping's

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit @Spencers on social or online at spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

Contact:

Nikki Balles, Spencer's & Spirit Halloween

Corporate Director of PR & Communications

609-833-1610, click here to contact

Spencer's Logo (PRNewsfoto/Spencer’s) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spencer’s