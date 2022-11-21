Okuma America Corporation Recognized as a Top Workplace in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Okuma America Corporation, a world-leading builder of computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace within the Charlotte-metro area of North Carolina. This award recognition was granted by The Charlotte Observer, a leading media company in the region.

Okuma America Corporation is recognized as one of 19 companies in the intermediate-size business category, defined as an organization with 150 to 499 employees. The Charlotte Observer granted a 2022 Top Workplace distinction to only 85 businesses total for the entirety of the Charlotte-metro area, which has an estimated population of 2.6 million residents. Okuma America Corporation is proud to represent the machine tool industry amongst the wide variety of industries that are included in this year's list.

The Top Workplace selections were made based on feedback from participating companies' employees. In the Spring of 2022, Okuma members were offered an opportunity to complete an anonymous employee engagement survey which polled for feedback on 24 different topics related to job satisfaction and company culture. Over 80% of Okuma's employees completed the survey, which was well beyond the minimum rate of 35% participation to be considered for the award. The results were then compared to other participating companies in the intermediate-size business category and ranked accordingly, with the highest-scoring companies receiving a Top Workplace designation.

Jim King, President and COO of Okuma, expressed his thoughts regarding this accolade, stating "I've known for quite some time that what we have here at Okuma is special. I'm grateful that our team's efforts to support one another and live out our values is being recognized by those outside of our organization. We're honored to be named a Top Workplace – the secret is out that Okuma is a wonderful place to work and grow your career."

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

