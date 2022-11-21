BWK Names Experienced CPA Jay Trumbower Chief Executive Officer

New CEO brings client-focused expertise to a growing team

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barton, Walter & Krier P.C. (BWK) – a CPA and consulting firm – has named longtime CPA and experienced service industry leader Jay Trumbower its Chief Executive Officer.

With decades of experience, including nearly 15 years in public accounting and 12 years in professional services, Trumbower will work closely with BWK shareholders to develop a strategic growth plan for the firm. Trumbower and the shareholders will also focus on BWK's client services, process improvements, team member development and technology.

Trumbower brings strong and extensive analytic, development, implementation skills, and strategic and collaborative leadership to his new role. Before joining BWK, Trumbower was CFO of a $4.5 billion banking group and built eight years of COO/CFO experience in professional service firms, including five years at a regional CPA and consulting firm.

In addition to his many certifications, Trumbower has expertise in Entrepreneurial Operating System integration, Profit and Loss responsibilities, strategic planning and alliances and all aspects of the mergers and acquisition process.

As Past President of Financial Executives International (FEI), Trumbower received the Chapter of the Year Award for two consecutive years. Currently, he is a member of the FEI Board of Directors, Private Directors Association® and the Plymouth Civil League.

"We are excited and fortunate to have Jay's proficiency and influence on our team," said Jim Stelzer, Managing Partner at BWK. "He came in with innovative thinking and a hands-on leadership approach that aligns with the vision we've had for BWK from the start, and his wealth of industry knowledge and experience are substantial assets that will help the firm advance and thrive."

About BWK: Barton, Walter & Krier, P.C. is a full-service CPA firm that provides accounting, tax, and consulting services to a variety of middle-market and small businesses. With big firm experience and a small firm approach, BWK has broad industry expertise and a commitment to high-touch, client-focused service. Learn more about BWK by visiting www.bwkaccounting.com.

