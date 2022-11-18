ROK FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Financial, a leader in the alternative and commercial lending space announces the promotion of Shannon Treadwell to Chief Operating Officer. Treadwell will work alongside President Patrick Manning, overseeing the operations of the firm.

Shannon started her career with the ROK Financial team nine years ago as a receptionist. Her tenacity and eagerness to take on more quickly led her up the ranks within the organization. For the past four years, Shannon has led the Production Department as the VP of Production. Streamlining processes for clients and strengthening relationships with lenders by fully immersing herself in all aspects of the job. Shannon brought a new perspective to her role, by bridging the gap between operations and sales.

"Over the last nine years, Shannon has demonstrated an impressive track record of achieving measurable results and operational accomplishments across the organization," said James Webster, CEO of ROK Financial. "We are fortunate to have such a valuable asset as Shannon, while we continue to accelerate our growth and scale our operations to serve more businesses nationwide."

In addition to overseeing the day-to-day operations, Shannon will play an integral role in ROK's efforts to expand their remote sales platform, while continuing to build upon the organization's high-performing culture. She will also play a pivotal role in accelerating the execution of ROK's strategy, scaling innovation, and identifying new market opportunities.

ROK Financial is committed to establishing ROK solid relationships with clients, lenders, and partners. By providing the best financing solutions available to business owners while creating a positive association with business financing. Through streamlined processes, revolutionary technology and an educated team of experts, support business owners ability to create new opportunities. ROK Financial is proud to empower the heartbeat of the country, our small businesses. To learn more, visit website www.rok.biz

