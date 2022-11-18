MHBO.com teams up with MyStateMLS to grow sales leads for agents listing mobile and manufactured homes in the U.S. and Canada

New Sales Opportunities for Manufactured Homes

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHBO.com, a marketplace for mobile and manufactured homes in all 50 U.S. States and Canada, continues to grow its searchable index of listings by partnering with nationwide real estate multiple listing service innovator, MyStateMLS ( www.MyStateMLS.com ).

The partnership with MyStateMLS expands on a growing list of partners that are using MHBO's bespoke API-as-a-service for manufactured home listings. Its tools are used to analyze, track, research, and optimize lead attribution for higher lead-to-close rates.

"This partnership helps agents make more commissions by leveraging the work they have already done on MyStateMLS", said Peter Headington, founder and general manager of MHBO.com. "The listings from MyStateMLS will provide our audience of over 200K monthly consumers looking for manufactured homes with more listings options to choose from. We are looking forward to continuing to work with MyStateMLS to discover the most valuable ways we can work together to serve our agent customers".

Listings created by MyStateMLs members are automatically syndicated to the MHBO marketplace and made searchable to thousands of buyers instantly. The listings are updated in real-time by the API.

About MHBO

MHBO.com is a property technology company focused on building a dynamic marketplace for affordable manufactured homes in all 50 U.S. states and Canada.

The Oakland, California based company was started in 2012 by founding members of Housing.com, a residential real estate marketplace launched in 2006 that helped pioneer now commonplace digital conventions for online real estate and paved the way for sites like Zillow.com.

With over 200K monthly site visitors, MHBO.com provides a marketing and lead-generation channel for manufactured home community owners, mobile home park owners, dealers, management companies, brokers, and investors. It builds easy-to-use marketing and promotional tools with targeted engagement that generate higher-quality leads with greater efficiency and at one-third lower cost than other providers.

For more information, visit www.mhbo.com

Contact Roger De Coster Phone +1415.687.4867 Email roger@mhbo.com

