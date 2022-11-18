Indiana Started 1,634 Transportation Projects in Year-One of Infrastructure Law, New Report Shows

National and State-by-State Data: artbahighwaydashboard.org

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana leveraged $1.3 billion in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 1,634 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.

"A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year-one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing funds and projects breaking ground," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who prepared the report.

"The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years," adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. "The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities."

President Joe Biden signed the IIJA into law Nov. 15, 2021. Nearly 90 percent of IIJA's highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.

Nationally, over 29,000 IIJA projects were launched through the end of September. The five largest projects supported by formula funds in Indiana are:

Added Travel Lanes, Rehabilitation, and Modernization on I-70 in Hancock County , Greenfield District - $71.5 million New Road Construction on PR 69 Marion County Segment 0.5 Miles North of Wicker Rd Via SR 37 to I-465 in Marion County Greenfield District - $63.2 million Interchange Modification on I-465, Marion County Greenfield District - $50.1 million Rest Area Modernization on I65 I-65 Northern Rest Area- Kankakee Rest Area Replacement in Jasper County Laporte District - $30.8 million Road Reconstruction on PR 69 Johnson County Segment from 1 Mile South of SR 144 to 0.5 Miles North of Wicker Road in Morgan County - $29.5 million

Established in 1902, the Washington, D.C.-based ARTBA advocates for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel.

