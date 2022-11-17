Liked by 55,000+ Users, FEELITS 2022 Black Friday Silk Carnival is in Full Swing

Liked by 55,000+ Users, FEELITS 2022 Black Friday Silk Carnival is in Full Swing

Focused on sophisticated, healthy daily living silk products, FEELITS launches silk party for all groups of consumers to rejuvenate the innate beauty, regain the power of natural beauty.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"FEELITS, a top-notch silk brand focusing on Royal Mulberry Silk officially launches the biggest Black Friday campaign with care and give for all silk lovers. The brand got positive feedback from feminine fitness pro, fashion creators, and beauty mom as silk products actually level up natural beauty sleep."

To cheer up the shopping holiday, FEELITS launches the Care and Give Silk Carnival with an incomparable time-limited price on November 16th (Ends on November 30th).

FEELITS 2022 Black Friday Care & Give Silk Carnival (PRNewswire)

Rejuvenate the innate beauty, regain the power of natural beauty.

Good health sleep is attached with great importance to daily life as it affects brain function, obesity, and the immune system. The brand hopes to help consumers fall into high-quality sleep which leads to all-day shining glittering.

Voices from beauties:

Voices from beauties on FEELITS SweetDream Series (PRNewswire)

"These silk products are already my must-haves for smooth skin and silky hair. I upgraded my beauty routine with @feelits_official SweetDream silk pillowcase and eye mask." said Chris Han, who is a beauty mom had 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

"With these beautiful 100% royal mulberry silk pillowcase and sleep eye mask I get the best rest while the smoothness of the silk prevents wrinkles." said Ziba Lennox, a fitness pro who had 143k followers on Instagram.

SweetDream Series now is available on Care and Give Silk Carnival .

Never left out any type of skin group, being inclusive and skin-friendly.

The news that clean beauty is booming but Black consumer fears being left behind provokes thinking. The brand is concerned about the different types of skin groups. Beneficial from the power of natural hypoallergenic protein, mulberry silk is a real skin-friendly fabric suitable for oily skin, dry skin, and sensitive skin. FEELITS silk products are born inclusive for all consumers no matter of color, or skin.

A sincere waste-reduction gift for all customers - Royal Silk Mini Bunny Pouch

Except for offering a competitive discount price from Nov.16th to Nov.30th, the brand also takes earth-friendly action by gifting a free bunny pouch, which is a waste-reduction product to consumers. That means when consumers purchased the Thanksgiving bundles, they can get a free gift.

Added more shock factors from the continuing hot pink trend

Hot pink's now on its way, noteworthy, FEELITS adds more shock factors inspired by rare gems at the Black Friday Care and Give Silk Carnival.

Sliver Grey and Padma Pink are two symbolic colors of the brand. The Padma pink means lotus, symbolizing purity and nobility. The silver grey symbolizes precious and high class.

Inspired by ancient royal silverware and the rare padparadscha gem favored by the royal family, FEELITS silk products provide silver grey, and unsurpassable Padma Pink, at the customer's choice.

About FEELITS

FEELITS brand is a top-notch brand focusing on Royal Mulberry Silk. Dedicated to providing sophisticated, healthy daily living silk products to create the best care experience for every customer. Proud products like luxury royal silk pillowcases, sleep eye masks, scrunchies, and the exclusive mini bunny pouch. Once feel it, love it.

More information about FEELITS brand:

- Official Website: https://feelits.com/

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Feelits.official

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/feelits_official

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRQQc9FYEeHJlqWBzL0TSA/featured

- VIP service:https://www.instagram.com/feelits.holly

https://www.facebook.com/Feelits.holly

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FEELITS