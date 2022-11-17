Halter Ranch Breaks Ground on New Luxury Tasting Room in Texas Hill Country

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the southern edge of the Edwards Plateau, in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Halter Ranch is setting the stage to introduce Halter Ranch Texas, a new luxury tasting room in Fredericksburg, Texas. Set on 32 oak-studded acres, amidst the Hill Country's rolling limestone highlands, spring wildflowers, encompassing grasslands and warm rivers, Halter Ranch Texas will be a coveted destination to the burgeoning Texas Highway 290 Wine Road.

(PRNewswire)

The property, located at 8561 US-290, is 10 minutes from the historic and beloved Marktplatz von Fredericksburg in Fredericksburg, Texas, and one hour from metropolitan San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Shaped by the rich natural beauty of the land, with a winding oak-covered entryway, an abundance of native Texas flora, and unique outdoor art installations, the property will invite guests to participate in the celebration of exceptional food and wine.

Opening in late 2023, the tasting room will celebrate the heritage of Texas Hill Country with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by the expansive Edwards Plateau. The understated luxury of the 13,000 square foot hospitality building, designed by Fredericksburg-based, Mustard Design, and constructed by Kerrville-based Huser Construction, will complement the quiet luxury of the award-winning Halter Ranch wine portfolio.

Guests will enjoy a member-focused space with abundant indoor and outdoor seating, attached by a casual restaurant and wine tasting bars, with locally sourced ingredients taking center stage. The inviting outdoor seating will provide the space for concerts, fireside chats, and endless memories under the luminous star-studded Texas sky.

"Halter Ranch Texas will allow us to connect with our strong and growing Texas wine club and bring together our passion for food and wine in the beautiful, romantic destination of Fredericksburg, Texas," said Hansjörg Wyss, Proprietor, Halter Ranch. "The tasting room experience will be social, fun, and approachable, and a unique destination to celebrate Halter Ranch wine with family and friends. We're honored to join the amazing Hill Country wine tradition and realize the exciting vision we have for the destination."

About Halter Ranch

Set along the western-most boundaries of Paso Robles, California, and surrounded by the wild and wide-open Santa Lucia Mountain Range of the Central California Coast, Halter Ranch is a 2,700-acre wine estate dedicated to land, art, and legendary California terroir. Envisioned by Swiss entrepreneur, philanthropist, and world-leading land conservationist, Hansjörg Wyss, the estate is an homage to his mother, Alice, and a haven for the natural world to flourish and deliver exceptional timeless wines.

Media Contact

Gracie Nino

Marketing Manager

gracie@halterranch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halter Ranch