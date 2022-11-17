BDR Expands Business Planning and Strategy Opportunities for Contractors with Added Profit Launch Session in February

The leading training and coaching provider for the home services industry announces new dates for its exclusive live virtual business planning workshop

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, has scheduled an additional session of Profit Launch in February to meet the growing demand for the premier live online business planning workshop for HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and home services contractors.

The newly announced session of Profit Launch is scheduled for Feb. 1-3.

"Business owners are looking for guidance on successfully navigating the challenges facing our industry and taking advantage of the many opportunities for growth available," said Kim Archer, Vice President of Coaching at BDR. "By expanding Profit Launch, we're ensuring that more leaders in-home services have access to the industry's most comprehensive and trusted strategic business planning solution."

Profit Launch helps business owners and managers prepare for the future by developing and refining a detailed, personalized five-year business plan that ensures their company's financial security and supports its strategic goals.

"A comprehensive business plan is the foundation of any successful company," Archer said. "At Profit Launch, service business owners learn how to build a business that gives them the freedom they deserve. We help them develop and implement a plan to enjoy the rewards of their hard work and ensure they have everything they need to support their teams, families, and communities."

The Profit Launch virtual platform delivers compelling content and interactivity in a unique hybrid event that includes live and recorded webinar sessions, private breakout rooms, accessibility for multiple team members, and easy file transfers. The platform also connects participants with essential tools and resources through BDR Preferred Industry Partner vendor booths.

The four original Profit Launch business planning sessions from September – December sold out in early October. To register for Profit Launch or more information about BDR's industry-exclusive business planning, visit https://www.bdrco.com/profit-launch/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors, ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually, and nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

