aiXplain's New Beta Delivers Major Functionality and Usability Improvements to Members

The aiXplain Beta has been redesigned, from the ground up, as the go-to source for AI/ML model use, development, and improvement.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today aiXplain launches a major update to their public beta release! Members have the ability to self-register for immediate access to all of aiXplain's expert-level AI tools in Benchmark, Design, and AutoMode. Existing members will enjoy aiXplain's enhanced performance, stability and usability improvements.

Benchmark incorporates expanded industry-relevant metrics covering quality, latency, speed, footprint, cost, bias, and drift tracking supported by the ability to involve human-in-the-loop evaluation where feasible and desired. Benchmark Reports are now more interactive, offering model performance insights that can be used to enhance the respective dataset and model through detailed AI driven system evaluation.

On one canvas, Design offers countless possibilities where building complex AI systems and deploying them through a single API becomes effortless. Further enhancing the tool, Design now supports multiple inputs and outputs in a single pipeline as well as conditional routing of data. Members can now also use Design to run their data through pipelines to further enrich data with automatic or human generated labels which in turn can then be used with any of aiXplain's other tools.

With this release, aiXplain ends the paradox of choice for its members who are interested in finding the optimal system by introducing the best-in-class technology, AutoMode; an AI-driven special AutoML system "ensembling" various AI systems. This tool enables powerful machine translation (or speech recognition), by integration of various specialist and generic translation systems (or speech recognition systems). That allows a combination of various specialist systems across domains, accents/dialects, languages, etc. to result in the overall best translation (or speech recognition).

With a continuously expanding model library and an improved user-intuitive, scalable experience, members are fully supported with expert-level tools, across all of their creations to build, diagnose, and improve AI systems and datasets, continuously and efficiently on aiXplain. Register today to begin enjoying a seamless model development and deployment experience.

About aiXplain, Inc.: aiXplain is the place where nothing stands between you and the power of AI. Providing unique and insightful tools developed by highly experienced leaders in AI science to serve suppliers, researchers, and customers seeking to improve their engagement with AI/ML. To learn more visit https://aixplain.com or contact us at bizdev@aixplain.com.

