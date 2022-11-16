A Tasty New Site Experience for Deliciously Simple Recipes

EasyHomeMeals.com Gets an Upgrade

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The easiest recipe site just got easier. EasyHomeMeals.com, the consumer-facing website sponsored by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA), recently got an upgrade. The long list of improvements includes a refreshed design, new search features and numerous upgrades that simplify the user experience.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (PRNewsfoto/National Frozen & Refrigerated ) (PRNewswire)

The redesigned EasyHomeMeals.com website makes finding simple recipes even easier.

"We wanted the site experience to match the simplicity of our recipes," said Julie Henderson, VP of Communications for NFRA. "This update, and the new features we added, will make the site even easier for visitors to use."

Videos and TikTok reels are embedded into many recipes so even novice cooks can get step-by-step instructions. NFRA's roster of social media influencers regularly create new content and recipes so there's always something fresh to try.

The extensive recipe database includes many recipes provided by NFRA members who represent some of the top brands found in the frozen and dairy aisles. So, visitors know they're seeing recipes that are made with trusted products and are test-kitchen approved.

The improved recipe search is tailored to the way users look for recipes, with filters such as: meal type, ingredients, dietary preference, cook times, serving size and more. There's even a way to search by holiday and occasion, taking the hassle out of deciding what to serve during stressful events.

And if the early numbers are any indication, visitors love it! The site gained over one million pageviews after the relaunch, with no slowdown in sight.

With the holidays approaching, it's the perfect time to visit the new EasyHomeMeals.com and enter to win a grocery store gift card in the Holiday Helpers Gift Card Giveaway, which runs until December 19.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

Enter the Holiday Helpers Gift Card Giveaway for a chance to win a supermarket gift card until Dec. 19 at the new EasyHomeMeals.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association