Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on Growing Ambulatory Surgery Centers

New guide shares numerous strategies for growing an ASC and building on its success.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a detailed e-book titled "ASC Growth Playbook: Essential Guide for Surgery Center Success."

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Surgical Notes has published a new e-book: "ASC Growth Playbook: Essential Guide for Surgery Center Success."

Available now, the complimentary guide explores some of the most effective strategies for ASCs to achieve meaningful growth, including staff and physician recruitment and retention, facility expansion, renegotiating managed care contracts, and strategic partnerships. Each chapter of the guide focuses on a single strategy and provides best practices and tips to implement the strategy. In addition, chapters include insight into how revenue cycle management outsourcing will help an ASC reach its goals.

By reading this e-book and following its guidance, ASCs will better position themselves to execute growth initiatives.

"In this highly competitive outpatient surgical environment, ASCs cannot afford to be stagnant if they hope to remain viable," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "Surgery centers must pursue improvement opportunities and strengthen their operations or they risk falling behind. Supplementing and complementing these opportunities with outsourcing ASC billing can put centers in an even stronger position to achieve short- and long-term success and profitability."

Request the "ASC Growth Playbook: Essential Guide for Surgery Center Success" e-book by clicking here.

The release of this new e-book follows other popular Surgical Notes e-books:

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Surgical Notes