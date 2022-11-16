Jackson Pollock's Misses Are Hits For Fine Artist Alex M. Wolff

Alex M. Wolff's Forgotten Splatter Pollock Collection, transformed from paint left on the floor of Jackson Pollock's Studio ®, is premiering at the JW Marriott hotel in Washington DC, December 3rd, 2022

With a licensing agreement now in place from Pollock-Krasner House owners Stonybrook Foundation, Wolff's transformational art, created over the last 8 years can finally be shown.

Full article at https://alexmwolfffineart.com/jackson-pollocks-misses-are-hits-for-fine-artist-alex-m-wolff/

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With proper licensing agreements in place fine artist Alex M. Wolff is exhibiting his Forgotten Splatter Pollock Collection, with an official premiere at the JW Marriott in Washington, DC. These colorful and captivating artworks had their seeds of creation not from Jackson Pollock's iconic splatter painting but from the paint that missed his canvasses during creation. 25 images in the collection can be previewed at https://AlexMWolffFineArt.com/. The DC Marriott exhibition is being organized by Wolff's curator Fine Artist and Curator John Joseph Dowling, Jr., of John Joseph Dowling Fine Art and Exhibitions in Dix Hills, New York.

Wolff's works celebrate a different side of Pollock, one without the control and intention that was crucial to Pollock's paintings. Every dot, line, shape, and color was placed there unintentionally, and sometimes accidentally, by Pollock himself. The abandoned paint commanded Wolff's attention as he captured what he saw in relatively poor light for his new camera. The resulting photos, taken in natural light on a cloudy day, were not particularly noteworthy. Through a proprietary process Wolff transformed the forgotten splatter into new, beautiful art.

Key Points

Artist is Alex M. Wolff of Jericho, NY

Initial images were captures of Jackson Pollock's missed painting drips on his Studio Floor in 2014

License to use trademark JACKSON POLLOCK STUDIO is granted by the owner

Images were transformed to create breathtaking, commanding art works

Artworks are on display and available for purchase at JW Marriott Washington DC Dec 3rd.

Previews are available at https://alexmwolfffineart.com/

Art is sold in limited editions based on size with NFTs, merchandising rights available.

Contact Alex M. Wolff at 516 375 4315 or alex@conciege-photography.com

John Dowling, Jr. at 631 759 7531 or john@johndowlingjr.com

Alex M. Wolff

Creator

516.375.4315

Alex@Concierge-Photography.com

John Joseph Dowling, Jr.

Fine Artist and Curator

631.759.1531

John@johndowlingjr.com

Jackson Pollock Studio ® is used under license from the trademark owner Stonybrook Foundation. Please include this required trademark notice with any publication.

View original content:

SOURCE Alex M. Wolff Fine Art