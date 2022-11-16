Green Giant® Announces Thanksgiving Partnership with Tariq the "Corn Kid"

Talking Aprons, Green Giant® Corn-Filled Recipes, Community Canned Veggie Donation and an Appearance on the Green Giant® Float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Among Corn Kid's Plans to Celebrate Corn this Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant ® , the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today a partnership with 7-year-old corn enthusiast and internet sensation, Tariq the "Corn Kid." Together with Corn Kid, the Green Giant® brand will elevate corn from a simple side dish to the star of the Thanksgiving table this year.

"What is Thanksgiving without corn?" exclaimed Tariq. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point - but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

The week-long partnership will see Corn Kid joining Green Giant® at pivotal Thanksgiving moments: creating delicious corn-filled Green Giant® side dishes, donating canned Green Giant® veggies at the local food bank, and at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

"We are very excited to partner with Corn Kid this Thanksgiving as his enthusiasm for corn rivals that of the Green Giant himself," said Kristen Thompson, Senior Vice President & President, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods. "Corn Kid has a giant heart and we are thrilled to help him share his love of corn with his community this Thanksgiving with an enormous donation of our canned veggies."

To help make meal prep on Thanksgiving a little more fun, Corn Kid has teamed up with the Green Giant® team to create a limited-edition apron that features bold corn print with an inspiring audible message from the Corn Kid wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving! Beginning today through November 21, consumers can enter to win an exclusive Thanksgiving apron from the Green Giant® brand by visiting greengiant.com/sweepstakes.

Two new recipes, Corn Kid's Corniest Mac 'n' Cheese and Corn Kid's Corn Casserole, developed in partnership with the Green Giant® team were also released today to help infuse extra corn into traditional side dishes this Thanksgiving.

On Monday, November 21st, Corn Kid will join the Jolly Green Giant himself to provide a large-scale canned veggie donation at City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY. The donation of 90,000 cans of Green Giant® veggies, including 50,000 cans of corn, is enough for more than 270,000 of Corn Kid's fellow New Yorkers to enjoy a serving of veggies this holiday season.

This fun partnership will culminate on Thanksgiving Day, when Corn Kid will appear as a special guest on the Green Giant® Harvest in the Valley float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, to remind families across America to enjoy corn this Thanksgiving, and every day!

For more information about the Green Giant® and Corn Kid partnership, please visit: https://greengiant.com/cornkid

How To Enter The Sweepstakes: Enter for a chance to win one of twenty-five aprons by visiting www.greengiant.com/sweepstakes and follow the on-screen directions to complete and submit an official entry and to see Official Rules. Contestants can enter once before November 21. No purchase is necessary. A purchase will not increase anyone's chance of winning. Void where prohibited by law. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to participate. Winners will be notified by November 22.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com .

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. City Harvest works alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

Corn Kid opening a can of Green Giant corn for Thanksgiving. (PRNewswire)

Corn Kid making a corn casserole for Thanksgiving. (PRNewswire)

