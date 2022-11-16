Changebridge ETFs Reach Two Year Milestone

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changebridge Capital, a Boston-based active manager celebrates two years since launching the Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS) and the Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) on the New York Stock Exchange.

Changebridge's ETFs offer the potential to navigate the capital markets with liquidity, transparency and tax efficiency.

Spurred by regulatory changes in 2019, the ETF landscape continues to evolve rapidly. Increasingly, investors are seeking actively managed strategies within the ETF structure. Changebridge has been an innovator in the space, providing investors with differentiated strategies that exhibit the qualities of transparency, tax efficiency, and liquidity that modern investors demand.

In two years since inception, CBLS has outperformed its benchmark Wilshire Liquid Alternative Equity Hedge Index by 0.43%, ranking in the top 38% of its Morningstar long/short equity category on a total return basis out of 189 funds in the category.



In the same two years since inception, CBSE has outperformed its benchmark S&P 500 Index by 1.62%, ranking in the top 6% of its Morningstar small cap growth category on a total return basis out of 610 funds in the category.

Portfolio Manager Vince Lorusso expounds on Changebridge's recent milestone, "Changebridge harnesses two enduring beliefs. One, is our belief that capital markets include areas of inefficiency which can be identified through rigorous research, enabling investors to outperform benchmarks and indexes over time. Our second core belief is that an ETF revolution is underway, as investors gravitate towards professionally managed strategies with the liquidity, transparency, and tax efficiency of the ETF vehicle."

According to Morningstar, 58% of all actively managed ETFs have been launched since the beginning of 2020. Through the first three quarters of 2022, the industry has witnessed more than 300 ETF launches, with actively managed ETF offerings outpacing passively managed offerings. While active ETFs are gaining traction with investors, these strategies still represent just 5% of overall ETF assets, while passive strategies comprise ~95% of ETF assets under management.

"This is an exciting time for Changebridge, as we operate at the intersection of two evolving trends. As active managers, we have the flexibility to navigate uncertainty in the capital markets. Meanwhile, investors increasingly demand the liquidity, transparency, and tax efficiency afforded by ETFs," said Lorusso.

Changebridge is grateful to its clients, service providers and business partners as it celebrates two years since the launch of the Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (CBLS) and Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) on the NYSE on November 13, 2020.

To learn more about Changebridge's ETFs, please visit www.changebridgefunds.com.

Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (Ticker: CBSE)

Performance (as of 11/11/22)



1 Month 3 Month Year-to-Date Since Inception Market Price 8.58 % -4.45 % -13.46 % 18.20 % Net Asset Value 8.74 % -4.45 % -13.47 % 18.20 % Benchmark 10.67 % -4.74 % -15.09 % 16.28 %

Inception Date: 11/13/20 Expense Ratio: 0.85% Benchmark: S&P 500 Index

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (Ticker: CBLS)

Performance (as of 11/11/22)



1 Month 3 Month Year-to-Date Since Inception Market Price 2.00 % -2.25 % -7.61 % 10.63 % Net Asset Value 2.12 % -2.25 % -7.64 % 10.65 % Benchmark 4.83 % -1.62 % -5.77 % 10.22 %

Inception Date: 11/13/20 Expense Ratio: 1.70% Benchmark: Wilshire Liquid Alt Equity Hedge Index

Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of, and not necessarily indicative of future results. Total return and value will vary, and you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. For the most recent standardized or month-end performance please click: https://changebridgefunds.com/cbls and https://changebridgefunds.com/cbse

About Changebridge Capital

Changebridge was founded on the belief that capital markets include areas of inefficiency, which can be identified through the combination of our quantitative system and rigorous fundamental research.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses contained in the prospectus available at http://www.changebridgefunds.com or by calling 617-717-2912. Read Carefully.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal.

Short selling involves the sale of securities borrowed from a third party. The amount the Fund could lose on a short sale is theoretically unlimited. Short selling also involves counterparty risk – the risk associated with the third-party ceasing operations or failing to sell the security back.

Applying ESG criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for non-investment reasons which may adversely affect the fund.

Distributed by ACA Foreside, LLC.

