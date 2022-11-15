Olympus Property Acquires Luxury Class A Property in San Diego, CA

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit luxury Class A property in Chula Vista, California, 15 miles from Downtown San Diego.

The Residences at Escaya is situated in Chula Vista's rapidly growing Otay Ranch neighborhood, the best-selling 450-acre master planned community in San Diego. The property is located in one of the fastest growing cities in California surrounded by high-quality employment opportunities and exceptional retail and recreational amenities. Given its central San Diego location and exceptional freeway access, the property has outstanding connectivity to many of San Diego's key job centers including Downtown, Kearny Mesa, Mission Valley, and UTC. These employment hubs offer a large concentration of job opportunities in high-paying industries including cleantech, life sciences, aerospace/defense, and healthcare.

The Residences at Escaya will be an excellent addition to Olympus' growing portfolio, an experienced operator in California since 1992. "We feel fortunate to have been selected as the buyer of this top-of-the-market newly built asset," notes Chandler Wonderly, Principal of Olympus Property. "We look forward to long-term ownership and continued expansion in the market."

The Residences at Escaya is one of San Diego's most sought-after residential communities and recently won the highly coveted Pillars of the Industry award for the nation's "Best Garden Apartment Community" by NAHB. Built in 2019, The Residences at Escaya is a low-density community-centric luxury development. The property offers residents private garage and carport parking and a thoughtfully curated list of amenities including a 30,000 sq. ft. walkable retail village, a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive clubhouse, and outdoor lounge BBQ area. The property features well-designed spacious floor plans ranging from 784 Sq. Ft. to 1,560 Sq. Ft. and best-in-class finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-height tile backsplashes, wood-style plank flooring, in-unit washers/dryers, and ocean views from select units.

About Olympus Property:

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's portfolio is currently valued at over $6 billion and represents over 27,000 units under ownership and management. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets and adding value across the portfolio. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and Kentucky.

