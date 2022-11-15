Navix Announces Partnership with Running Ox Logistics to Provide Automated Document Retrieval and Freight Audit Services

Navix's scalable document retrieval and auditing software-as-a-service platform will allow Running Ox Logistics to grow its business exponentially

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Running Ox Logistics has partnered with Navix to manage and streamline its document retrieval and freight audit process; thereby allowing Running Ox to focus on more strategic efforts, like growing its business all while shortening their cash conversion cycle. With Navix's scalable document retrieval and auditing software-as-a-service platform, Navix eliminates costly billing errors and automates audit processes by handles the process of document ingestion including categorization, order matching, rate audit, customer invoicing, and carrier payment approval. Navix also provides Running Ox Logistics with insights to better understand the invoice-to-audit ratio and the reasons behind those audits, including pricing discrepancies and assessorial charges, at the line-item level.

By automating these processes with the Navix platform, Running Ox has dramatically decreased their cash conversion cycle

"Running Ox is a fast-scaling brokerage looking to automate as many processes as possible with technology; the partnership with Navix has allowed them to scale effectively, knowing that the tedious nature of document retrieval, document classification and data capture is fully automated with the Navix platform. In addition, Navix audits each bill and leverages business rules that are easily configurable and can be applied to specific vendor/shipper combinations," said Eric Krueger, CRO of Navix. "By automating these processes with the Navix platform, Running Ox has dramatically decreased their cash conversion cycle and can now invoice their customers in a matter of days rather than weeks."

Document retrieval, freight audit and payments have been an industry headache for a long time. The process is tedious, time-consuming, and outdated, yet critically important. The industry needed a modern, automated solution. Navix satisfies that need.

"Our business is growing rapidly, and as a result, our volume is increasing. Receiving the required documentation from our carrier partners, ensuring its accuracy, entering the information into the system, collecting from our customers, and paying our carriers…it's a lot of work," explains Reiss Bright, CEO/Co-Founder of Running Ox Logistics. "Rather than hiring and training someone in house, it just made good financial sense to partner with Navix. Now we have a whole team of seasoned professionals who already understand the industry and can do the job much more efficiently than we could. As a business owner, it was an easy decision. I've been telling all my friends in the industry about Navix."

About Navix

Navix is a modern Software-as-a-Service platform streamlining document retrieval and freight auditing. Navix enables 3PLs and brokers to automate their processes at scale, increasing their cash conversion cycle and revealing better insights into their freight spend and discrepancies. Navix creates greater profitability through its highly configurable automation triggers, API-first approach for seamless integrations, AI/ML-driven insights, and white-glove auditing services. For more information about Navix, please visit https://www.navix.io.

About Running Ox Logistics

Running Ox Logistics is a nationwide, multimodal logistics company with a vast carrier network, speed-to-market efficiencies, and unmatched commitment to service. Running Ox's value-added solutions and industry-leading technology help drive your business forward. For more information about Running Ox Logistics, please visit https://www.roxlogistics.com.

