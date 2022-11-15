Is it Soccer or Football? To Find Out, Frito-Lay Asks David Beckham and Peyton Manning to Settle the Score

FIFA World Cup™ Campaign, Directed by Iconic Filmmaker Michael Bay, also Features Soccer Legends Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Julie Foudy, and Tim Howard and Encourages Fans to Get Behind Yellow and Red Cards with Free Bags of Chips

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, fans from around the globe have argued about whether the sport is called football or soccer. Frito-Lay, the first-ever salty-snack brand sponsor in FIFA and FIFA World Cup™ history, is fueling the debate by bringing together a roster of global sports icons, including three-time FIFA World Cup™ player David Beckham and American football legend Peyton Manning, to kick off the next phase of the brand's ongoing FIFA World Cup™ campaign.

Peyton Manning and David Beckham star in Frito-Lay’s new FIFA World Cup™ commercial, “Soccer or Football?” (PRNewswire)

The new "Soccer or Football" commercial, directed by legendary Hollywood filmmaker Michael Bay, premieres nationally today and will run on both television and digital throughout the duration of the FIFA World Cup™ (Sunday, Dec. 18).

"Frito-Lay is rooted in bringing real joy to our consumers, especially through our sports partnerships," said Brett O'Brien, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America. "As soccer grows in popularity across North America, we hope to make the tournament even more fun with the limited-time Lay's globally inspired snacks and now our FIFA World Cup™ campaign. We are thrilled to collaborate with Michael Bay, David Beckham, Peyton Manning and this incredible group of sports icons to have some fun with this age-old debate and remind people to not forget the chips as they watch the FIFA World Cup™."

So, is it Called Soccer or Football?

"Soccer or Football" sets out to help settle the score on one of sports' oldest debates with the help of Beckham and Manning. The spot also features a series of cameos from soccer legends Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, Julie Foudy and Tim Howard who offer their take, reigniting the discussion amongst other soccer – or football – fans.

"I've had a great time working with the Frito-Lay team in the past and know how creative they can be, but this debate they've inspired takes things to a new level," said Manning. "No matter what side of the football vs. soccer conversation people land on, hopefully they are entertained!"

"It's been great working with Frito-Lay and Peyton on this campaign and to appear alongside so many greats of the game," said Beckham. "It was an amazing experience to be directed by someone with the track record and talent of Michael Bay, and we had a lot of fun."

No matter which side of the debate fans are on, Frito-Lay has everyone covered with the perfect snacks that will make any watch party complete, including Doritos®, Cheetos®, Lay's®, Tostitos® and more.

The spot was created and produced by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency.

Snack Cards: A Game Within the Game

Throughout the FIFA World Cup™, Frito-Lay launches the ultimate game-within-the-game experience. Snack Cards gives fans the chance to turn something controversial, like yellow and red cards, into something they can get behind—free yellow and red chips.

Starting on November 29th during the USA vs. Iran game, when a referee pulls a yellow card, at-home viewers can win yellow bags of Lay's. And if the card is red, they can win red bags of Doritos.

To participate in the giveaway, fans must follow @Lays and @Doritos on Instagram and be on the lookout for the first yellow or red card in select games. They can tune in to any of the following games during the group stages (with more games being announced as the tournament goes on) and watch out for brand Instagram stories that will provide links to unlock their chance to win. But fans must act fast because the prizes will only be available while supplies last.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 : United States vs. Iran

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 : Poland vs. Argentina

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 : Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 : Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 : Cameroon vs. Brazil

This announcement follows last month's launch of three limited-edition Lay's products, featuring FIFA World Cup™-inspired flavors: Lay's Adobadas combines chili, tomato and lime, embodying the vibrant Latino dish; Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper is the perfect combination of a kick of jalapeno and traditional American BBQ; and Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos delivers a rich taco-style pork carnitas flavor, bringing the popular Mexican street food to life. Plus, the brand launched the interactive online fan experience, Pass the Ball Challenge, where fans have the chance to win unique prizes and a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ final.

The FIFA World Cup™ collaboration includes Frito-Lay savory snacks such as Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Ruffles® and Sabritas®, as well as Quaker hot breakfast cereals, Quaker grain-based cereal bars, Quaker rice snacks, and Gamesa cookies and crackers.

Be sure to follow Frito-Lay on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube to stay informed on all FIFA World Cup™ partnership activations and more campaign news, such as any upcoming Snack Card matches and the Snacks Skills TikTok Challenge where fans can show off their snacking and soccer skills using the hashtag #soccerORfootball!

The FIFA World Cup™ will take place from Nov. 20 until Dec. 18, 2022. For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com.

Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain on the set of Frito-Lay’s new FIFA World Cup™ commercial, “Soccer or Football?” (PRNewswire)

Javier (PRNewswire)

