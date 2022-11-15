Hilco Streambank Announces Opportunity to Acquire Certain Assets of Unified Commerce Artificial Intelligence Software Platform

Bids Due November 28, 2022; Auction to be Held November 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank (www.HilcoStreambank.com), a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intangible assets, announced that it is seeking offers to acquire certain assets of Project Verte, which has developed cloud-based, AI-driven technology to automate and scale e-commerce operations, currently offered to clients as software as a service (SaaS).

(PRNewsfoto/Hilco Streambank) (PRNewswire)

Offers are due on November 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. An auction will be held on November 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The platform offers innovative technology to empower brands to sell more, unify sales channels, and optimize fulfillment and shipping so they can focus on scalable growth and customer needs. With Verte, SaaS customers seamlessly connect with 100+ marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, shipping carriers, and 3PL fulfillment centers. The platform connects the dots of its clients' supply chain operations with predictive AI insights for scalable logistics. Digitizing and connecting the entire supply chain, Verte allows clients to manage and distribute products across demand channels, inventory sources, and transportation providers, providing real-time visibility across channels.

Hilco Streambank CEO Gabe Fried commented, "Project Verte is disrupting digital commerce with a SaaS platform that helps brands optimize and scale the customer journey. Verte allows brands to expand to multichannel marketplaces and fulfill orders by providing a unified platform for the entire supply chain, giving brands an end-to-end view of their e-commerce operations." Fried continued, "Project Verte is using Artificial Intelligence to transform the supply chain. The owner of this platform has the opportunity to license this innovative technology that helps brands to effectively manage e-commerce performance and plan for growth or use it to stimulate their own growth."

Available assets include Project Verte's software platform, trademarks, and patent applications.

Parties interested in learning more about the sale process can click here or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

The assets are being offered for sale by Don A. Beskrone (the "Receiver") solely in his capacity as the court-appointed receiver of Project Verte, Inc. pursuant to the order appointing the Receiver in the case captioned In re Project Verte, Inc., Case Number 2002-0696-MTZ, pending in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware.

Gabe Fried CEO gfried@hilcoglobal.com 617.458.9355 Richelle Kalnit SVP rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Stella Silverstein Analyst ssilverstein@hilcoglobal.com 646.651.1953

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital investments

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Streambank